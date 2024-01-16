Davos [Switzerland], January 16 (ANI): In a key reach-out at the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Minister Smriti Irani launched the WE-LEAD: Women Leadership Lounge.

The announcement was made via social platform X, with Minister Puri expressing his delight at joining Smriti Irani and industry leaders for the inauguration.

Minister Puri posted on X, "Was a delight to join my colleague Smriti Irani along with captains of the industry at the launch of the We Lead Lounge at Davos 2024. The Lounge showcases the role of women in economies & is set to have wide-ranging discussions on opportunities in women-led development."

The WE-LEAD Lounge stands out as India's first initiative dedicated to women's leadership, emphasizing the crucial role women play in economies globally.

Minister Puri's post hinted at the inclusive discussions that would take place, focusing on the vast opportunities within women-led development.

Smriti Irani, posting on a social media platform, provided further insights into the significance of this pioneering initiative.

Smriti Z Irani posted on X, "Honored to announce the inauguration of the groundbreaking WE-LEAD: Women Leadership Lounge, alongside esteemed colleague Shri @HardeepSPuri, at #WEF2024 in Davos. This pioneering initiative, India's first Women Leadership Lounge, aligns with the vision of Women-Led Development championed by PM Shri @NarendraModi. Spearheaded by @MinistryWCD in collaboration with @FollowCII and supported by @gatesfoundation, the lounge reflects India's steadfast commitment to fostering growth propelled by women. Throughout the five-day event at @WEF, the WE-LEAD Lounge will host insightful sessions where global leaders, politicians, development institutions, industry magnates, think tanks and media luminaries will engage in impactful discussions, envisioning a future where women lead, inspire, and propel global economic advancement".

The Women Leadership Lounge aligns seamlessly with the vision of Women-Led Development championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and supported by the Gates Foundation, the lounge underscores India's unwavering commitment to fostering growth propelled by women.

The WE-LEAD Lounge's inauguration is a testament to India's progressive stance on gender inclusivity and the active role women can and should play in shaping economic and societal landscapes.

This initiative seeks to create a platform for insightful sessions during the five-day WEF event, bringing together a diverse array of participants.

Global leaders, politicians, representatives from development institutions, industry magnates, think tanks and media luminaries will engage in impactful discussions, envisioning a future where women lead, inspire, and propel global economic advancement.

The collaborative effort between the Ministry of Women and Child Development, CII, and the Gates Foundation reflects a holistic approach toward empowering women.

India's commitment to this cause resonates not only within its borders but also on the global stage, as evidenced by the launch of the WE-LEAD Lounge at Davos.

The lounge's agenda is poised to cover a spectrum of topics ranging from economic empowerment to leadership in various sectors.

By bringing together influential figures from diverse fields, the discussions aim to identify opportunities, address challenges, and forge a path toward a future characterized by gender equality and women taking the lead.

This initiative falls in line with the broader narrative of women's empowerment, a key focus area for India.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has been at the forefront of implementing policies and initiatives that uplift and empower women across the nation.

Collaborating with influential partners like the CII and the Gates Foundation amplifies the impact of these efforts, creating a ripple effect on a global scale.

The insights and outcomes generated during these sessions have the potential to shape policies, influence corporate practices, and inspire individuals and organizations to actively contribute to the vision of a more inclusive and equitable world.

The launch of the WE-LEAD- Women Leadership Lounge at WEF 2024 in Davos marks a significant stride toward recognizing and harnessing the potential of women in leadership roles.

With India taking the lead in this initiative, the global stage is set for conversations that go beyond rhetoric, paving the way for tangible actions that empower women and contribute to holistic economic and social development. (ANI)

