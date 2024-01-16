Bengaluru, January 16: At least six persons were injured and five houses damaged due to an LPG cylinder blast in Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, the condition of two injured persons is said to be critical. They have been transferred to Victoria Hospital. Pune Gas Cylinders Explosion: 12 LPG Cylinders Explode Near Symbiosis College in Viman Nagar (Watch Video)

The other injured persons are currently receiving treatment at Yelahanka government hospital. The cylinder, stored at a residence in Lal Bahadur Shastri Layout in Yelahanka, exploded. As a result of the explosion, five neighboring houses were damaged. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Yelahanka police station. Uttar Pradesh Factory Blast: Three Killed, Two Injured After Explosion in Tank During Testing at Sugar Mill in Sitapur

Five of injured individuals have been identified as Wasiya Banu, Salma, Shaheed, Asma, and Afroj. The identity of the sixth person is yet to be determined. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Yelahanka New Town police are currently investigating the case.

