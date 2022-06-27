New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/SRV): India Lesotho Business Council has been launched by the Indian Economic Trade Organization and the High Commission of Lesotho to accelerate the trade relationships between both countries. The MOU was witnessed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Honorable Matsepo Ramakoae, Govt of Lesotho and was signed between the High Commissioner of Lesotho H. E. Lineo Irene Molise-Mabusela and the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr Asif Iqbal during the event which was attended by the business community in New Delhi.

The President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr Asif Iqbal welcomed the High Commissioner of Lesotho and pledged the commitment of support between the two nations for a robust partnership. There is a huge interest in India for Lesotho, a country with great scope for bilateral trading opportunities in MSME, Pharma and Manufacturing sector. This will also be useful for identifying business partners, collaborations, alliances, setting up industrial units, display Indian products and services and other related business activities as well as taking up issues to concerned authorities.

Also Read | BIS Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Young Professional Posts on bis.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The Council will put efforts to take full advantage of the Economic Cooperation Agreement between the two countries and organize various activities to educate and create a conducive business atmosphere in the Indian SME Investor Sector for better business growth and investment promotion.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lesotho said global trade relations were essential and it was gratifying to see the development of trade relations between India and Lesotho.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi Credits Digital Space for Giving Him Growth and Popularity.

"As a President of the organization, my goal is to build bilateral relations reach new heights between India and the Kingdom of Lesotho and our delegation will go in the month of August 2022. The focus will be on deepening and diversifying the relationship by identifying new synergetic areas for cooperation and collaboration", said Dr Asif Iqbal who is looking to connect the companies for business in Lesotho. The Indian delegation will explore opportunities in areas of contractual farming, poultry industry, meat processing and agricultural collaborations and also identify other opportunities for building up a robust infrastructure needs of the country.

The High Commissioner also expressed great interest in supporting the trade relations between the two countries and invited the trade community to explore all the available choices for investors. There are about 1500 Indian expatriates and PIOs in Lesotho working as teachers, accountants and other professionals. Some of them are engaged in business as well. The community has a reasonably high economic profile in the country. There is an India-Lesotho Centre for Advanced Information Technology, a project fully funded by the Government of India, at the Lerotholi Polytechnic in Maseru.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)