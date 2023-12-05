India Votes For Vegan It is a clear majority as nearly 60 per cent Indians want to try vegan

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 5: In this season of elections, India is voting for a vegan diet. A recent national survey on the mood of the nation reports that, Indians are overwhelmingly in favour of eating plant-based. The results come in the run up to the annual Veganuary campaign (Vegan-January), where people try vegan for a month, for various reasons including health, the environment and to save animals.

Also Read | Shark Attack: Newlywed Bride From US Mauled to Death by Shark While Vacationing in Bahamas, Man Believed to Be Her Husband Survives.

The survey has been carried out by market research firm YouGov's India panel drawing responses from 2033 participants (across India). 59 per cent of the respondents expressed a strong likelihood of considering a vegan diet in the near future, clearly demonstrating that India's majority has voted for Vegan.

As Veganuary, the global charity which has inspired millions to try vegan, launches its main campaign, the survey points to a busy January 2024 as a record-breaking number of people are poised to participate.

Also Read | Anupamaa December 5, 2023 Written Update: Chhoti Anu Is a Bully - How Will Anupama React?.

Furthermore, 74 per cent of respondents believe that a vegan diet is good for overall health, 73 per cent feel it helps stop animal exploitation, 72 per cent believe it is good for the environment, and 62 per cent feel it is an easy lifestyle to maintain.

Busting popular myths that a vegan diet is difficult to sustain, 61 per cent of respondents think a vegan diet has enough food choices to explore, and 55 per cent say it does not compromise on taste.

The survey further brought to the fore interesting insights into the changing dietary patterns of the Indian population revealing a significant inclination towards a vegan lifestyle.

Sharing his thoughts on the survey Prashanth Vishwanath, Country Director, Veganuary India, said, "The reasons for a vegan diet being popular among Indian youth are interesting. While 6 out of 10 people attribute it to increased health consciousness, specific reasons such as achieving an ideal bodyweight are more among flexitarians. This shows that a vegan diet is for everyone, regardless of age, gender, motivation and previous diets. The Indian public has voted for change, and helped by Veganuary's range of free resources and guidance, they can exercise their choice to transition into a healthier plant-based lifestyle."

Significantly, nearly 70 per cent of respondents believe that India's rich tradition of vegetarianism could be instrumental in propelling the success of veganism. Flexitarians emphasize the ease of integrating veganism into traditional Indian recipes as another influential factor.

Close to 60 per cent people perceive improvement in gut health as one of the top health benefits provided by a vegan diet. A higher number of vegans & vegetarians also think that it helps improve mood.

Veganuary's own participant surveys support these perceptions. Forty-nine per cent of Veganuary 2023 participants surveyed reported improvements to their mood, and 47 per cent of respondents reported improvements to their overall health.**

The findings of the YouGov survey reveal growing awareness of health, cultural heritage, and environmental considerations shaping dietary choices in the country.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Swati

* All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov India. The total sample size was 2033 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 1st - 3rd November 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all Indian adults (aged 18+).

**These survey results reflect the feedback from official sign-ups. Veganuary sent the survey to 79 per cent of the 706,965 people who signed up during the 2023 campaign. It had a response rate of 3 per cent (16,829 respondents).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)