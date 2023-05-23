New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): An Indian delegation led by additional secretary (Defence Production) T Natarajan attended the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 23), being held in Malaysia between May 22-25, 2023.

The additional secretary (Defence Production) also called on Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Established in 1991 and held biennially, LIMA is one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific.

This year's edition involves over 600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, including India. (ANI)

