New Delhi [India], December 26: Sravan Shaji, an emerging force in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), is setting his sights on achieving international acclaim. With a background in track and field athletics, his journey from grassroots sports to the global MMA stage reflects his unyielding determination to excel in combat sports.

Having started as a track athlete at Infant Jesus Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Sravan transitioned into MMA while pursuing his MBA at Amrita School of Business. His ability to balance the demands of academics with rigorous training speaks volumes about his dedication. Over time, he has honed his skills in diverse disciplines such as Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Sambo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Wrestling, and Taekwondo.

Sravan's recent performances highlight his readiness to take on international challenges:

* Open International 2024 Championship: Secured 5th position at the prestigious event held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

* Professional Kickboxing Circuit: Established himself as a promising competitor with remarkable performances.

* Muay Thai National Player: Represented India at the national level, showcasing his technical and striking capabilities.

A defining moment came during the WAKO India Open International Kickboxing Championship, where Sravan showcased immense courage by competing with a fractured finger. While the injury hindered his podium finish, his tenacity and resilience won the admiration of peers and spectators alike.

Looking forward, Sravan is preparing to compete for a national title belt on the international stage across Europe and Asia. His ambitions are firmly set on raising India's flag in prominent MMA and kickboxing championships. To achieve this, he plans to engage in rigorous training with elite coaches and competitors, aiming to refine his techniques and strategic approach.

"I am driven by the goal of becoming one of the top MMA athletes globally. Every challenge I face strengthens my resolve to achieve greatness," says Sravan.

Sravan's journey is a testament to his belief in hard work and perseverance. As he continues to push boundaries in the global MMA arena, he serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and grit.

With his sights firmly set on international recognition and a title belt, Sravan Shaji represents the future of Indian MMA, poised to make an indelible mark on the world stage.

