Business News | Indian Pickleball Association Names 'Athletiq' as Official Performance Partner to Accelerate Sport's Growth in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), the apex governing body for Pickleball in India recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, today announced a landmark partnership with homegrown sports brand 'Athletiq' as it's Official Performance Partner. This strategic alliance is designed to bolster the sport's infrastructure, nurturing talent from grassroots levels to the international stage.

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The partnership unites two organizations dedicated to the next phase of Pickleball's evolution in India. Athletiq will collaborate closely with the IPA to enhance the sport's visibility through high-profile tournaments, targeted grassroots initiatives, and high-performance athlete engagement.

As the governing body, the IPA has been instrumental in establishing Pickleball as one of India's fastest-growing sports. By implementing a robust national tournament structure, coaching certifications, and an organized ranking system, the IPA has created a sustainable roadmap for athletic development.

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Through this new association, Athletiq will support these efforts by focusing on three key pillars:

Tournament Infrastructure: Enhancing the quality and reach of national competitions to provide a professional stage for players.

Talent Identification: Providing the necessary support for emerging players to transition from local enthusiasts to international competitors.

Innovation-Led Equipment: Utilizing Athletiq's research-driven products to provide Indian athletes with high-performance gear designed for excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), said, "Athletiq represents the new generation of Indian sporting brands--innovative, ambitious, and deeply committed to the development of the game. We are pleased to welcome Athletiq as our Official Performance Partner and look forward to working together to further strengthen the pickleball ecosystem in India."

"We are honored to partner with the IPA. They have been the driving force behind the rise of pickleball in India, and we are proud to support its mission. This partnership represents a shared ambition to elevate the sport, empower athletes, and create a stronger platform for the next generation of players," said Harsh Sharma, Founder of Athletiq.

About the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA)

The IPA is the government-recognized apex body for pickleball in India. It is committed to promoting the sport through organized structures, athlete development programs, and expanding participation across all age groups and regions. Through its foundation-building efforts with players, coaches, and state associations, the IPA has laid the groundwork for the sport's competitive future.

About Athletiq

Founded by seasoned entrepreneur Harsh Sharma, Athletiq is a premium Indian performance brand focused on advancing pickleball through innovation. Backed by in-house research and design, the brand delivers world-class equipment that combines advanced technology with accessibility. Athletiq is committed to meeting global benchmarks while shaping the future of competitive play in India.

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