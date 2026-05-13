Business News | Indian Sports-Tech Startup Advanced Impactor Reshaping Cricket Coaching Through AI

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Cricket has always been a sport driven by instinct, repetition, and the trained eye of coaches. From local academies to international dressing rooms, player development has traditionally depended on observation-based assessments and verbal feedback. But as technology begins to influence every layer of sport globally, cricket too is entering a new era, one where artificial intelligence, biomechanics, and performance analytics are transforming how players learn, train, and improve.

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Sports-tech startup Advanced Impactor, an India-based sports technology company, is developing an innovative AI-powered cricket performance intelligence platform designed to make coaching more measurable, accessible, and driven by real-time data insights for players and coaches for cricket-playing nations across the globe.

Traditional cricket coaching has long relied on observation-led assessments, where coaches evaluate a player's batting stance, bowling action, footwork, timing, and fielding movements based on experience and visual judgment. While this approach has proven effective at elite levels, it often leaves grassroots and recreational players without access to structured performance tracking or data-backed insights.

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Advanced Impactor aims to bridge this gap through its AI-powered cricket performance intelligence platform, which combines AI video analysis, biomechanics, and advanced analytics to decode player movements and deliver actionable training insights. The platform offers batting analytics, bowling analytics, biomechanical analysis, and AI-generated performance reports that help players identify technical gaps, track progress, and make more informed improvements over time.

The company believes that every training session should produce meaningful intelligence rather than just repetitive practice. By converting raw movement data into measurable insights, platforms like these are helping to create a more continuous feedback loop among coaching, evaluation, and development.

Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO of Advanced Impactor, said: "Our goal is not just to build a coaching tool, but to create a smarter performance system that can support player development, coaching consistency, and talent identification across different levels of cricket.

"With Men's and Women's T20 cricket set to feature in the 2028 Olympics, we expect global popularity of cricket and the need for structured performance insights using AI tools will get a significant boost. Advanced Impactor is not just a product, it's an AI compass for the future of cricket development in India as well as for global markets," Mr Sharma added.

Advanced Impactor has already launched the beta version of its application and has reportedly received encouraging feedback from users. The company has also partnered with cricket clubs in the United Kingdom, highlighting the growing international appetite for AI-driven coaching ecosystems.

To strengthen its cricketing foundation, former Indian cricketer and wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta is associated with the platform as an Advisor, bringing his cricketing experience and strategic guidance to the initiative.

As cricket continues to modernize, AI-powered and sports-tech platforms may soon become as essential to coaching as nets, bats, and video replays. Apart from cricket, First Nations like India, Advanced Impactor aims to offer its services globally across both established and emerging cricketing nations.

According to the IMARC Group, India's sports technology sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.32%, reaching USD 1.47 bn by 2033. Cricket itself has over 30 million registered players globally and nearly 100 million recreational participants worldwide, many of whom still train without access to structured analytics or professional-grade coaching systems.

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