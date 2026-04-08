Jindal Steel Ltd

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 8: A high-level delegation from the Indian Steel Association (ISA), led by Hon'ble Member of Parliament and President of ISA , Sri Naveen Jindal met Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Mohan Charan Majhi on 7th April 2026 to discuss key challenges and opportunities concerning the steel industry in the state.

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The meeting witnessed the presence of senior government officials including the Chief Secretary Ms. Anu Garg, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (Steel & Mines) Mr. Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Mr Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Mr Saswata Mishra, and OMC's Chairman Mr. Girish S.N. and OMC's Managing Director Mr. Sudhansu Mohan Samal.

The delegation emphasized Odisha's pivotal role as a leading steel-producing state in India and expressed its appreciation to the State Government for its continued support to the steel sector.

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The ISA delegation suggested a set of measures to the State Government and the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to boost iron ore availability for state-based industries.

The delegation also requested fiscal incentives for the steel industries to attract the investments necessary to meet Odisha's ambitious target of 100 MTPA steel production capacity by 2030.

Furthermore, the ISA urged the government to constitute a dedicated Task Force to design a comprehensive logistics and infrastructure roadmap capable of supporting this massive 100 MTPA capacity.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Shri Naveen Jindal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister, significant progress is being made, with steel plants expanding rapidly and supporting infrastructure being strengthened across the state. The mining policy and auction process followed by Odisha is the best in the country. The state earns highest revenue for this. We thanked Hon'ble Chief Minister for the same".

"We informed the Chief Minister about the need to scale up iron ore production to sustain the growth of the steel sector. We also requested that Steel Industries in the State be given priority by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for iron ore allocation. I am thankful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister for his assurance that there will be no shortage of iron ore for industries operating in Odisha," he added.

Responding to the media on middle east situation and impact on Indian economy Shri Jindal said that the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by our Hon'ble Prime Minister is a big insulation for our Country and Countrymen against the potential risks to our economy in the prevailing situation .

Senior officials present in the meeting also shared their perspectives and assured necessary coordination among departments to address industry concerns effectively.

The ISA delegation included industry stalwarts including Tata Steel's Managing Director Mr TV Narendran, Indian Steel Association's Secretary-General Mr. Alok Sahay, Tata Steel's Vice-President (Corporate Services) Mr. DB Sundar Ramam, JSW Steel's President Mr Anil Singh, JSW BPSL's Mr Arun Maheswari, AMNS' Director Mr Alok Mehta, Jindal Stainless's Chief Business Officer Mr Shashibhushan Upadhyay and representatives of various other steel companies operating in Odisha.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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