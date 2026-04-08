Patna, April 8: In a major crackdown the Rohtas Police exposed an alleged 'bride-buying' racket, detaining 24 individuals — including eight women — and rescuing a minor girl during a late-night raid on Tuesday in the Bikramganj area of the district in Bihar. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a marriage hall where the wedding of a minor girl was being conducted. The operation led to the seizure of around Rs 1 lakh in cash and jewellery from the spot.

According to an official, the case involves a minor girl from Chakia in Buxar district, who was being married off to a youth from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. Authorities had received Intelligence that a financially-vulnerable family was being lured with inducements to arrange the marriage. Acting swiftly, a team from Bikramganj Police Station raided the venue and halted the ceremony, leading to chaos at the site. Police detained individuals from both the bride’s and groom’s sides, who are currently being interrogated to ascertain the full extent of the network. Thane Police Bust S*x Racket in Wagle Estate, TV Actor Allegedly Working as Pimp Arrested.

“A total of 24 individuals, including eight women, have been taken into custody. All are being questioned, and the matter is under serious investigation,” said Sindhu Shekhar Singh, SDPO Bikramganj. Investigators suspect the involvement of an organised racket that targets poor families, offering incentives to marry off minor girls to men from other states. However, the groom’s family has denied any knowledge of the girl’s age. “We came from Madhya Pradesh for our son’s wedding and were unaware that the girl was a minor. We intended to conduct the marriage as per customs,” said the groom’s father. Tanishq Spa Busted: Thai Women Among 14 Rescued as Cops Bust Prostitution Racket in Mira Road (Watch Video).

Officials noted that similar cases have surfaced in the region earlier, involving the trafficking of young girls under the guise of marriage, particularly to states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, through brokers. Recently, a joint police and administrative team conducted a raid in the Dawath area, detaining over 80 individuals in a similar operation. The incident highlights the persistent challenge of child marriage and trafficking networks operating under the cover of social customs, with authorities now intensifying efforts to dismantle such syndicates.

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