New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Hindustan Power on Monday announced its entry into India's critical minerals sector after one of its group companies secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) for exploration of the Padhar Platinum Group Elements (PGE) block in Madhya Pradesh.

The LoI was awarded following a forward e-auction conducted by the Union Ministry of Mines, where the company emerged as the preferred bidder. The Padhar block spans around 200 square kilometres and has been identified as a prospective zone for critical minerals, particularly platinum group elements (PGEs), along with associated zinc deposits.

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PGEs, classified globally as critical minerals, include platinum, palladium and rhodium, which are essential for advanced industrial applications and clean energy technologies. These minerals play a crucial role in hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers for green hydrogen production, emission control systems, and high-end electronics. Zinc, also a strategically important mineral, is widely used in galvanisation, battery technologies and corrosion protection, especially in renewable energy infrastructure.

Hindustan Power Chairman Ratul Puri said the acquisition of the block marks a significant step towards strengthening India's domestic capabilities in critical minerals, which are central to future energy systems and industrial growth.

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He noted that building a reliable domestic resource base for such critical minerals would enhance supply chain resilience, reduce import dependence, and support India's ambitions in clean energy, advanced mobility, and manufacturing.

Puri added that the move reflects the company's strategic diversification beyond conventional energy into sectors that are expected to define the next phase of industrial development. He emphasised that critical minerals like PGEs are increasingly vital for technologies linked to decarbonisation and energy transition.

India has identified critical minerals as a priority area to secure long-term supply chains and boost domestic manufacturing, particularly in clean energy and high-technology sectors.

Apart from its foray into critical minerals, Hindustan Power is also strengthening its presence in conventional mining, with two high-grade coal projects under development in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

On the renewable energy front, the company is expanding its clean energy portfolio through multiple solar and storage projects. This includes a recently announced 435 MWp solar project in Uttar Pradesh and several grid-scale solar and battery storage projects secured in 2025.

The company's combined push into conventional resources, renewables, and critical minerals underscores its evolving role in India's energy landscape, aligning with national priorities of energy security, self-reliance, and accelerated clean energy transition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)