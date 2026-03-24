Popular Indian rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi in a private ceremony. The news surfaced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, after a series of photos and videos showing the couple participating in traditional wedding rituals began circulating on social media. While the "Jugnu" singer has yet to issue a formal statement, the visuals—reportedly shared by the bride’s mother have sparked widespread congratulations and interest in the rapper's second marriage. Amid ‘Tateeree’ Row, Rapper Badshah Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang for THIS Reason.

Badshah Marries Isha Rikhi?

Speculation regarding the secret nuptials gained momentum when Poonam Rikhi, Isha’s mother, shared intimate glimpses of the ceremony on her Instagram handle. The posts featured the couple exchanging garlands (varmala) and performing traditional pheras in the presence of close family and friends.

In the viral images, Badshah (born Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) is seen wearing a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa (turban). Isha Rikhi chose a traditional red bridal salwar kameez with intricate gold embroidery and a matching maang tikka. One of the most telling posts by the mother was captioned with a simple, "God bless you," further fueling the belief that the union is official.

Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi in Hush-Hush Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Badshah and Isha Rikhi's Intimate Affair

According to industry reports, the wedding was a low-key event, contrasting with the rapper’s high-profile public persona. The couple has reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years after meeting through mutual friends at a party.

Despite their public careers, both Badshah and Isha have maintained a high level of privacy regarding their personal lives. Prior to these viral visuals, neither had publicly confirmed their dating status, though they were frequently linked by fans and media outlets over the past few years.

Badshah’s Previous Marriage to Jasmine Masih

This marks the second marriage for the 40-year-old rapper. Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The former couple separated in 2020 after several years of marriage.

In a recent 2024 interview, Badshah had candidly addressed the separation, noting that while they both tried to make the relationship work, they ultimately decided to part ways to ensure a healthier environment for their daughter. Badshah Arrest Ordered by Haryana Women’s Commission Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Row, Police Directed to Take Action.

Isha Rikhi is a well-known name in the Punjabi film industry, having made her debut in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. She also appeared in the 2018 Bollywood film Nawabzaade

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).