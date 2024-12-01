New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves slumped for an eighth consecutive week to hit a multi-month low of USD 656.582 billion in the week that ended on November 22, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The forex reserves dropped by about USD 1.310 billion in the reporting week. The reserves have been falling ever since it touched all-time high of USD 704.89 billion in September.

Also Read | National Cat Lovers' Month 2024: Pawsome Cat Quotes, Adorable Captions, HD Images, Messages, Sayings, Wallpapers and Cute GIFs To Celebrate Your Feline Friend.

The reserves have been declining likely due to RBI intervention aimed at preventing a sharp depreciation of the Rupee. A substantial foreign exchange reserve buffer helps shield domestic economic activity from global shocks.

The latest RBI data showed that India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, stood at USD 566.791 billion.

Also Read | Portugal Independence Day 2024 Wishes and Images for Free Download Online: Send WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and Greetings on December 1.

Gold reserves currently amount to USD 67.573 billion, according to RBI data.

Estimates suggest that India's foreign exchange reserves are now sufficient to cover approximately one year of projected imports.

In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022.

Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The RBI closely monitors foreign exchange markets, intervening only to maintain orderly market conditions and curb excessive volatility in the Rupee exchange rate, without adhering to any fixed target level or range.

The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent steep Rupee depreciation. A decade ago, the Indian Rupee was among the most volatile currencies in Asia.

Since then, it has become one of the most stable. The RBI has strategically bought dollars when the Rupee is strong and sold when it weakens, enhancing the appeal of Indian assets to investors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)