New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/GPRC): Leading digital advertising company, InkRevenue had been the official BEER PARTNER at the India Affiliate Summit (IAS), that was held on the 14th and 15th of September at the Leela Ambience Hotel in Gurugram, Haryana.

InkRevenue is a well-known brand in the digital world and has been delivering quality traffic across the globe for 6 years, incessantly. The Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) organised the eight editions of the India Affiliate Summit (IAS) on September 14-15.

The event had witnessed about 3,000 delegates from different spheres of the affiliate marketing industry.

"The IAS 2022 introduced some influential speakers that lead the biggest companies in India. Via our speaker sessions, we imparted key takeaways on overcoming various challenges & instilling inspiration to boost your own brand or business using the best & proven marketing strategies that have worked for large businesses," says Saksham Khanda, Co-Founder, CBO & CFO at InkRevenue.

"Graced by the biggest digital marketers and experts from the affiliate marketing community, this event earmarked a golden opportunity to team up with new-age budding brands and to sign up for exclusive deals with them," says Aditya Saraswat, Co-Founder, Head of Delivery & Operations.

A team of hustlers led by two 2 IIT Delhi Alumni - Saksham Khanda and Aditya Saraswat, InkRevenue has a team working 24x7, on advertisers' demands and optimisations providing an immersive experience to their clients. For someone who can hit a Six in Cricket without even holding the bat, Saksham Khanda is an ardent follower of the MOTO '' Never say never", an Engineer from IIT Delhi, a baniya and business runs in his veins. Aditya Saraswat is calm water like a still soul and a combination of Kohli's mindset and Dhoni's patience.

InkRevenue is one of the stellar digital advertising companies in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and All over India. Brand Awareness, Social Media Eye-catcher, Marketing Solutions for Advertisers and Optimum Ad Revenue Generator Platform for the existing and potential Publishers.

Website: https://www.inkrevenue.com/about.html

