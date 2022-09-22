Mumbai, September 22: In a shocking incident that took place in Odisha's Sambalpur, a doctor was allegedly assaulted after he delayed a CT scan. According to reports, the doctor of a private hospital was assaulted by a man for delaying in conducting the diagnostic procedure.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday at a private diagnostic center atRepresentational Picture the farm road area in the city, reports the Times of India. The incident came to light after Chidananda Mishra, a radiologist filed a police complaint with the town police station in the matter. Chennai Shocker: Man Hits Grandmother With Hammer Over Monetary Dispute, Watches TV As She Bleeds to Death.

In his complaint, the doctor said that the person identified as Natwar Banka visited the diagnostic center for a CT scan. The doctor said that he joined the duty at around 10.10 am. However, the accused assaulted the doctor. Later, he also thrashed the technician of the center.

Police officials also said that Banka scolded the doctor and the technician and used foul language. As per reports, the delay in HRCT led to the incident. Cops said that an investigation into the matter is underway. The police have also collected the CCTV footage of the diagnostic center and are verifing the same. Kerala Shocker: Refused Money To Buy Alcohol, Man Sets Mother on Fire in Punnayurkulam.

