New Delhi [India], September 10: Delhi and Mumbai to host high-level export dialogues, connecting Indian manufacturers to global demand across Pharma, Construction and Building Materials, Interiors, Electronics, and Food & Agriculture.

10th & 12th September 2025, Delhi/Mumbai, In a move that could reshape India's export landscape beyond oil and commodities, global exhibition leader ITE Group is bringing its international roadshow to India this September, with two high-impact B2B showcases in Delhi (10th September) and Mumbai (12th September). The agenda: to connect Indian exporters, particularly small and mid-sized players, to real-time market opportunities emerging across Russia and the CIS.

The initiative arrives at a time when India-Russia bilateral trade has crossed USD 68 billion, and supply chain shifts are opening new avenues for Indian manufacturers across pharmaceuticals, construction materials, food processing, interiors, packaging, and electronics. ITE and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) also forecast a surge in business opportunities for BRICS+ nations, with industry growth in Russia alone projected to rise by over 30% by 2030.

"This is more than a trade showcase. It's a signal shift in where the world is heading," said Dmitry Zavgorodniy, CEO of ITE Group.

"India has become a trusted partner across the BRICS+ landscape. Growing demand in Russia and the CIS is creating new opportunities, and Indian SMEs are uniquely equipped to respond. What's needed is clarity, access, and confidence. That's what these roadshows will deliver."

ITE Group, known for hosting over 30 large-scale exhibitions annually across Russia and its neighbouring markets, will use the India roadshows to bring together government representatives, industry bodies, and Indian exporters to share insights on how its exhibitions serve as gateways to connect with buyers in Russia and the CIS.

Among the participating organisations are:

FICCI, FIEO, Chemexcil, NDDB, PHDCCI, Indian Dairy Association, ICIB, and representation from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Russia India Trade House (Balaji Group), Orient Electric Limited (CK Birla group company) and other relevant chambers.

Each event is designed as a focused evening session featuring curated dialogues, access to trade insights, and direct matchmaking with ITE's international market advisors.

"In fast-growing economies, exploring new markets is natural; sustaining them takes access. We provide both," said Katerina Filunets, General Manager, ITE Dubai.

"Our partnerships with India's leading trade councils allow us to shape these roadshows not just as promotional platforms--but as working hubs for actual trade conversion. That's where our credibility lies."

What's Driving the Momentum:

- India's non-oil exports to Russia have tripled since 2021

- Key sectors facing global demand gaps include pharma, packaging, construction materials, electronics, food processing, and interiors

- ITE's platforms draw over 500,000 business visitors and 10,000+ exhibitors annually

- Tools like ITE Connect, the Group's digital networking platform, extend trade opportunities beyond the physical events

ABOUT ITE GROUP:

ITE Group is Russia's leading B2B exhibition organiser, renowned for its commitment to fostering international trade and business development. With a robust portfolio of 30 high-profile events annually, ITE Group also creates bespoke Digital Connect platforms for all major events helping to drive economic growth and collaboration. Established in 1991, ITE Group has organised Russia and CIS's largest industry exhibitions for over three decades, providing transformative platforms for essential dialogue between businesses and government, ensuring substantial outcomes.

