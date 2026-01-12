Industry-Ready Workforce Is the Need of the Hour; PM Modi Highlights Gujarat's Skill Ecosystem at Marwadi University

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: Organized by the Government of Gujarat, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) commenced its first day at the prestigious Marwadi University.

Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, inaugurated 13 new smart industrial estates and medical devices park at the event. Highlighting industry-ready workforce as the need of the hour, PM Modi also assured investors of a robust education and skill development ecosystem present in Gujarat.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, underlined the significance of regional empowerment as a pillar of India's broader developmental aspirations.

Major investment commitments announced during the day further strengthened Gujarat's growth narrative, with the Adani Group committing an investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore in Kutch over the next five years, while Reliance announced plans to invest ₹7 lakh crore over the same period, generating large-scale employment and livelihoods. Key highlights by Mr Mukesh Ambani also included the development of an integrated clean energy ecosystem at Jamnagar set to be the world's largest. He also shared the vision of establishing Jamnagar as India's largest AI-ready centre, aimed at enabling affordable AI access for every Indian.

Ketan Marwadi, President, Marwadi University, shared, "It is a proud moment for us to host the event. Institutes like us play a pivotal role in strengthening regional ecosystems by nurturing skilled talent, fostering innovation, and aligning education with industry and investment needs to support India's long-term economic growth. This conference is a collective commitment to drive innovation, sustainability and quality investments that resonate into the heart of India's growth story."

Jitu Bhai Chandarana, Vice Chairman & Co-Founder, Marwadi University, shared, "The conference serves as a platform for driving investment-led growth in the Kutch and Saurashtra region. Hosting this landmark event reflects Gujarat's strong governance, industry-friendly ecosystem and long-term vision for prosperity. As an institution deeply rooted in education, innovation and entrepreneurship, we wish to see a globally competitive environment that generates sustainable employment."

Leading with the "Vocal for Local" ethos, this conference brought together policymakers, thought leaders, and investors from across India to delve into the unique potential of the Kutch & Saurashtra region, known for its rich maritime heritage, dynamic industrial base, and robust MSME networks. Reinforcing its international stature and investment outreach, the event also witnessed global participation.

Aligning with the visions of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Viksit Gujarat@2047 the first day featured high-impact discussions around sustainability, ports & logistics, agro and food processing, textiles, fisheries, minerals, and energy.

