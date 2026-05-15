Business News | Infinity Learn Students Shine in JEE Main 2026 with Outstanding AIRs Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: The JEE Main 2026 Results have established an unprecedented national benchmark, with Sri Chaitanya and Infinity Learn producing two All India Rank 1 holders in a single year. This historic achievement is supported by a massive qualification volume of 24,700 students, solidifying our ecosystem as the premier path to an IIT seat. By merging the 38-year legacy of elite mentorship with state-of-the-art AI tools, we continue to transform engineering preparation into a science of absolute precision.

Also Read | Maharashtra 'Blue Drum' Murder: Woman Kills Lover With Husband and Brother's Help, Stuffs Body in Drum; 2 Arrested (Watch Videos).

1. The Leaderboard: JEE Main 2026 Result Highlights

The declaration of the JEE Main 2026 Results has confirmed our students' dominance on the national stage. In an exam featuring nearly 15 lakh aspirants, the scale of our success remains unrivaled across the country.

Also Read | Who Is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar? All You Need To Know As Kalyan Banerjee Replaces Her As TMC Chief Whip in Lok Sabha.

Key Performance Data:

* Historic Double AIR 1: We are the only institution in India to produce two All India Rank 1 holders in the same year--B.V. Chandra Shekar Reddy and Pasala Mohith.

* Top 15 Dominance: Our students captured 5 out of the top 15 ranks in the All India Open Category.

* Elite Open Category Ranks:

* 27 students secured positions within the Top 100.

* 172 students achieved ranks within the Top 1000.

* Exceptional Category-Specific Success:

* 95 students secured Category Ranks within the Top 100.

* 640 students achieved Category Ranks within the Top 1000.

* Massive Qualification Volume: Exactly 24,700 students from the group have successfully qualified for the JEE Advanced 2026.

* Digital Success Stories: Infinity Learn students like Jai Somani (AIR 1150) and Rahul Konar (AIR 1175) have proven that our platform is the best online coaching for JEE.

2. Leadership Vision: Official Statement on the 2026 Milestone

Our leadership views this achievement as a direct result of structural transparency and the relentless grit of our students.

"We are incredibly proud of our students for their remarkable achievement in JEE Main 2026. These results are not a coincidence; they reflect years of hard work, consistency, and the expert mentorship provided through the Infinity Learn ecosystem. Our goal remains to provide every aspirant with the technology-enabled tools they need to reach the pinnacle of academic excellence." -- Sushma Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya & Founder-Director of Infinity Learn.

3. The Path to AIR 1: Strategy and Student Success Journey

Securing an AIR 1 JEE Main 2026 requires a preparation strategy that remains stable under extreme competitive pressure. Our toppers followed a rigorous daily routine focused on three core pillars:

* Disciplined Study Plans: Success was built on consistent 12-hour schedules that prioritized active problem-solving over passive reading.

* Simulated Testing: Regular mock tests following the latest NTA patterns helped students build the mental stamina and speed necessary to navigate the 15-lakh competitor pool.

* Conceptual Clarity: By focusing on the logic behind the formulas, students developed the confidence to handle any variation in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

4. How Infinity Learn Delivers Results

The success of our students is proof that the best online coaching for JEE is built on a foundation of legacy and advanced technology. We have successfully integrated Sri Chaitanya's 38-year expertise into a sophisticated digital domain.

How we drive these results:

* Expert IIT-JEE Faculty: Access to top-tier mentorship from Sri Chaitanya's legendary teaching staff.

* AI-Powered Analytics: We use smart tools to analyze performance and pinpoint specific conceptual weak spots for every student.

* Personalized Performance Tracking: Our platform ensures that no student repeats the same mistake twice through tailored revision sessions.

* Live Interactive Classes: Students engage in real-time doubt-solving, making high-quality education accessible regardless of geography.

5. The Next Step Toward JEE Advanced

While the declaration of the JEE Main 2026 Results marks a historic milestone for our institution, it is only the first step in a larger journey toward engineering excellence. We extend our heartiest congratulations to every student who has stayed the course and achieved their target percentile; your success is a testament to your grit and the structured mentorship provided by our faculty. As the focus now shifts to the final hurdle, Infinity Learn remains dedicated to your progress by providing continued, intensive support for JEE Advanced preparation to ensure this momentum translates into an IIT seat. Our commitment to helping future IIT aspirants achieve academic excellence remains unwavering, and we are proud to be part of a community that turns ambitious dreams into reality. This is just the beginning of your professional legacy--keep pushing boundaries, stay focused, and let this victory be the fuel for your next great achievement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)