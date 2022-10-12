New Delhi, October 12: Ravi Kumar S, the president of IT services major Infosys has resigned from his post with immediate effect. The communication about his resignation was made by the company in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday evening. Infosys President Ravi Kumar S Resigns Ahead of Its Second Quarter Earnings Announcement.

"The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the Company," the stock filing said. The filing, however, did not point out any reasons for his resignation. Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra Revoke Offer Letters Given to Freshers, Say Reports.

Ravi Kumar S reportedly joined Infosys in 2002 and was appointed as its president in 2016. In this role, he led the Infosys global delivery organization across all global industry segments, driving digital transformation services, application development and maintenance, among others. Ravi Kumar S started his career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center.

