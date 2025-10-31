VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: Innefu Labs, a leading AI-driven company specializing in Data Analytics and Information Security solutions for National Security agencies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Anju Gupta, a distinguished former Director General of Police, to its Independent Board of Directors.

Ms. Gupta, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired at the highest rank of Director General of Police. Her extensive career includes key field postings in Lalitpur, Pratapgarh, Agra, Faizabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Meerut, as well as service in the state armed forces. She has represented India in various international forums, including the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, UNESCAP in Bangkok, and UNODC in Delhi. Additionally, she served a significant tenure on deputation to the Cabinet Secretariat in the Government of India.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Gupta has been honoured with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Government of India Medal for Gallantry, the United Nations Medal, the FICCI Smart Policing Award, and the ET Inspiring Women Leader Award.

A recognized expert in strategic security affairs and counter-terrorism, Ms. Gupta regularly contributes op-ed pieces and speaks at various events on topics related to security, governance, and geopolitics. She also advises on the application of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to the defence and security sectors.

"We are honoured to welcome Ms. Anju Gupta to our Independent Board of Directors," said Tarun Wig, Co-founder & CEO of Innefu Labs. "Her unparalleled experience in law enforcement, strategic security, and international cooperation will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our AI-driven solutions for national and cyber security."

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Gupta stated, "I am excited to join Innefu Labs at a time when technology is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of national security. I look forward to contributing to the company's mission of developing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving challenges in the security landscape."

About Innefu Labs

Founded in 2010, Innefu Labs is an AI-driven company providing cutting-edge Data Analytics and Information Security solutions to National Security agencies. With over 100 installations across the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, the company is a leader in developing and deploying AI for National and Cyber Security.

Innefu's diverse client base includes Defence and Intelligence organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Financial Intelligence Units, BFSI, and top Fortune 500 companies. The company is committed to developing state-of-the-art products that solve real-world problems for clients, with exemplary support to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Innefu Labs, please visit: https://www.innefu.com/

