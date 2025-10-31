PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 6 PM Today? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media

No, PM Modi Is Not Addressing the Nation at 6 PM on October 31 (Photo Credits: X/@pibfactcheck)

New Delhi, October 31: A viral post circulating widely on social media platforms has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 6 PM on October 31, 2025. The post, which includes an image resembling an official government announcement, has been shared across various platforms, leading many users to believe that a major announcement from the Prime Minister was imminent.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team has clarified that the viral post is fake. In an official statement, PIB stated that no such announcement has been made by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The bureau further cautioned citizens against believing or sharing unverified information circulating online, urging them to rely only on official government social media handles and websites for authentic updates. PIB emphasised that misinformation of this kind often surfaces ahead of key national events and can create unnecessary confusion. Is Video Showing PM Modi Ordering LIC To Give INR 33,000 Crore to His 'Friend' Gautam Adani Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Says Clip Shared by Congress Is AI-Generated.

Fact Check: No, PM Narendra Modi Is Not Addressing the Nation at 6 PM on October 31

In a post circulating on social media, it is being claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 PM on October 31, 2025.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This image is #fake! ✅ @PMOIndia has made NO such announcement! 🔎 Rely only on official government handles for… pic.twitter.com/032OSHh50B — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 31, 2025

The fact-checking body reiterated its commitment to countering fake news and reminded users that all official communications from the Prime Minister or the central government are released exclusively through verified channels such as @PMOIndia, @PIB_India, and other government portals. Has India Pulled 500 Billion Pounds From the UK Economy After Keir Starmer’s 'Explosive' Comments on Kashmir and Colonial Reparations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made in Video of YouTube Channel ‘KindomUnveil’.

Users have been advised to exercise caution, verify the source before forwarding such posts and report misleading content to appropriate authorities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PIB Fact Check ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 PM on October 31, 2025. Conclusion : The claim is fake. PIB confirmed no such announcement has been made by the PMO. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).