NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1: Biesse, the renowned global leader in advanced machinery and software solutions for the woodworking, glass, and materials industries, wrapped up the 3 day "Inside Biesse India 2023," with a resounding success. Held at the Biesse showroom in Bengaluru, the event offered industry professionals and woodworking enthusiasts an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest innovations and technologies in the field.

Also Read | Uber Driver Involved in First-Ever Deadly Autonomous Crash in US Sentenced to 3 Years' Probation.

The event kicked off with an inaugural ceremony with lamp lighting by Sayeed Ahmed, CEO, Biesse India, Priyanka Singh, Dy. Secretary General, Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce & other senior officials from Biesse India & Italy. This was followed by an inaugural speech by Stefano Botene - Sales Director, Biesse, India & Vichi Ettore - EMEA Region Director, Biesse.

The first day commenced with an enlightening session led by Giuseppe Morando from Atelier Lampugnale Morando, Italy. He provided valuable insights and shared his hands-on experience regarding the dynamic nature of products in the manufacturing industry. The day concluded with an exclusive factory tour, where participants witnessed Biesse's state-of-the-art manufacturing setup providing a comprehensive understanding of Biesse's operational excellence.

Also Read | Zhanna D’Art Dies of ‘Starvation’ at 39: Vegan Influencer Whose Diet Mainly Consisted of Raw Food Reportedly ‘Dies of Starvation and Exhaustion’.

"We are overwhelmed with the heartening response and success of 'Inside Biesse India 2023,'" stated Sayeed Ahmed, the CEO for Biesse India. "This event reaffirms our commitment to provide tech-centric futuristic solutions and efficiency in the woodworking, glass, and materials industries. We extend our gratitude to all participants for joining us and experiencing the future of manufacturing firsthand."

From July 27th to July 29th, 2023, the event offered an immersive experience, presenting over 10 cutting-edge technologies on display that showcased a wide range of solutions in Wood, Glass, and Advanced Materials. Attendees had the opportunity to witness live machine and software demonstrations, attend insightful tech talks by guest speakers, and engage in meaningful meetings with industry partners. The informative factory tours provided first hand experiences of Biesse's revolutionary machinery and software solutions, which are at the forefront of transforming the woodworking, glass, and materials industries.

On July 28th, Gopal Dwivedi from Livspace discussed the importance of maintaining a balance between quality and quantity in the manufacturing process. Meanwhile, Rahul Mehta from Furniture & Fittings Skill Council highlighted the significance of upskilling to overcome workforce limitations and drive business growth. The event concluded on July 29, 2023, with insightful sessions by Raghavendra NK from Pensare, providing actionable insights for the attendees' businesses.

All in all, the Inside Biesse proved to be a great platform for insightful ideas exchange, networking opportunities & excellent business possibilities for the attendees & associate partners

Biesse Group is a multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. Biesse India is a direct subsidiary of Biesse Group and also the only production site of the Biesse Group outside Italy. Biesse Group designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, shipbuilding and aerospace industries.

The company invests 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 85% of its production. Biesse India itself exports to more than 70 countries, across continents. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse Group has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It currently has over 4000 employees around the world.

For more information, please visit www.biesse.com/in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)