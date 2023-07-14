BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 14: Intel®, a global leader in technology innovation, recently unveiled groundbreaking advancements for the year 2023 at the Intel® oneAPI Hackathon held recently. The prestigious event took place at the Golden Jubilee Hall in the Department of Electrical Communication and Engineering, IISc Bangalore, and was organized by Hack2skill. With a focus on showcasing the immense potential of heterogeneous computing, the hackathon achieved a significant milestone in pushing the boundaries of technology. The hackathon brought together exceptional talent and focused on leveraging Intel®'s AI Analytics Toolkit and SYCL/DPC++ Libraries to address real-world challenges. The participants showcased exceptional creativity and technical expertise, developing solutions that highlighted the potential of these tools to revolutionise the HealthTech, EdTech, and Automotive industries. They explored innovative solutions in diverse areas, including object detection for autonomous vehicles, medical image processing, and open innovation in education. The event concluded with remarkable prototypes and groundbreaking innovations that demonstrated the immense capabilities of heterogeneous computing. Team c5ailabs, led by their Team Lead Rohit Sroch, secured the first place with their outstanding prototype for the problem statement "Open Innovation In Education". Their solution showcased the transformative power of technology in addressing the challenges faced by the education sector. Claiming the second-place position was Team Momentum, led by their Team Lead Sudarshan Bandyopadhyay, who presented an exceptional solution for the problem statement "Object Detection For Autonomous Vehicles". Their innovative approach demonstrated the potential of heterogeneous computing in enhancing the safety and efficiency of autonomous vehicles. Team Benaam, a group of Masters Students from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, and Team Phoenix 13, consisting of two masters students from GLA Solutions, with a professional mentor from Galaxy Software Solutions, secured the third position. Their interdisciplinary collaboration and dedication resulted in innovative solutions based on the problem statements "Open Innovation In Education" and "Object Detection For Autonomous Vehicles", respectively. Kavita Aroor, Developer Marketing Lead APJ, at Intel® and one of the esteemed jury members, mentioned that the hackathon stands as a testament to the immense talent and innovation existing in the country in Heterogeneous Computing. Samkit Sharma, Director of Hack2skill, expressed his delight at the cutting-edge prototypes and solutions developed during the hackathon. He stated, "The Intel® oneAPI Hackathon has ushered in a new wave of innovation and collaboration, positioning heterogeneous computing as a transformative force in the tech industry. We are proud to have executed this successful hackathon in partnership with Intel®, showcasing the remarkable capabilities of the participating teams." The event not only celebrated the achievements of the participating teams but also underscored Intel®'s commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and problem-solving. The prototypes and solutions created during the hackathon serve as a testament to the immense potential of Intel®'s AI Analytics Toolkit and SYCL/DPC++ Libraries in shaping the future of technology.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: ITO Intersection, Rajghat Areas Flooded Due to Rise in Water Level of River Yamuna; CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs Officials To Seek Help of Army and NDRF (Watch Video).

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)