New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/GIPR): Interactive Bees Pvt. Ltd, a Delhi-based Brand Communication agency specialising in integrated communication and digital services has completed 13 years in business.

Committed to raise the brand value of its clients, Interactive Bees has gone beyond being an advertising agency by acting more like partners who work with the clients at every step making their brand tick. Essentially driven by a customer-centric and digital-first approach, Interactive Bees strives to craft solutions that are not only creative but logical and result-driven.

Born out of the dream of its Founder & Director, Monica Gupta, to go beyond the usual; and create an organization that is impactful, Interactive Bees too had humble beginnings when it started out with just a team of 2. Today, it boasts of a strength of over 60 creative minds, each possessing specialised skill sets in strategy, content, design, web development, and more.

Reminiscing the beginnings, Monica Gupta recalls, "I believe that every good thing starts small. But it was our perseverance and unflagging commitment that led to this idea slowly growing big, with passionate people tagging along."

In its journey of 13 years, Interactive Bees has gained recognition in the marketing sector, forming deep bonds with its clients through hard work, grit, and a whole lot of relentless pursuing. In its drive to carve a niche in the industry, the company has grabbed numerous awards and accolades over the years. It bagged the Red Herring Top 100 Award for Asia's most exciting companies for providing disrupting solutions in the industry and gaining substantive traction in 2016.

The company was listed in the 'Top 10 Best Startups in Website Development Companies in India' by Silicon India Magazine and 'Consultants of the Year 2016' and won the title of 'India 5000 Best MSME Awards 2017' for its quality excellence. It even won 'Drivers of Digital Awards 2018' for a Special Mention for Content in a Video Marketing Campaign and 'Outstanding Campaign of the Month 2018' by 91 Mobiles. The company continued to mark its excellence in Digital as they bagged 'Drivers of the Digital Awards 2019.

Alongside the company's recognition, Monica Gupta also earned the 'India's Most Prominent Women Empowerment Award' by Merit Awards and Market Research.

Reflecting on the achievements, Monica comments, "Success has not always come easy to us. Time and again, we have stood up as a team to work our way towards it and eventually, earned it. That's why, we value it dearly. Our core values -- Clarity, Creativity, Commitment and above all, the Curiosity to learn and grow has made us carve the way!"

Yet, this journey was marked by its share of challenges. The company's processes evolved drastically during the last two challenging years of the pandemic. Work from home became a key factor in staying functional and kept the wheel rolling, while the entire team responded quickly and adapted to the new norms.

Talking about the most surprising aspect about the entire journey, Monica Gupta adds, "Our clients have stayed with us for years and invested their trust in us. We love to prove them right and surpass their expectations, every time."

Facing the future, Interactive Bees plans to propel itself forward with fresh goals and an even fresher outlook, ready to navigate new challenges and go beyond limitations.

