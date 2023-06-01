New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Global brand consultancy Interbrand released the list of India's top 50 most valuable brands earlier this week. The latest edition of the report Best Indian Brands showcased remarkable growth, with a total list value of Rs 8,310,057 million USD 100 billion), marking a significant 167 per cent increase over the past decade.

Notably, this is the first time the total value of the table has surpassed the USD 100 billion mark.

The report listed 10 brands that it termed as the frontrunners. They are TCS, Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC, Jio, Airtel, LIC, Mahindra, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank.

Among them, the brand value for HDFC increased the most at 224 per cent to Rs 502,910 million, followed by Infosys, Mahindra, TCS, and Reliance Industries.

The top three brands alone accounted for a staggering 46 per cent of the total value of the top ten brands. Additionally, the top five brands collectively contributed 40 per cent to the overall value.

"This year marks a historic moment, as three technology brands secure positions in the top five for the first time in the past decade. The top ten brands in the table have achieved remarkable scores across three of Interbrand's Brand Strength Factors: Trust, Distinctiveness, and Empathy," it said.

The three technology brands in the Top 5 are TCS, Infosys, and Jio.

Examining the fastest-growing sectors over the last ten years, it noted FMCG demonstrated an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent, followed by Home Building and Infrastructure at 17 per cent, and Technology at 14 per cent.

"This year's Best Indian Brands event highlights the remarkable concentration of brand value among the top three and top five brands, demonstrating their strong impact on the overall landscape. It is an extraordinary moment to witness the ascent of technology brands, securing prominent positions in the top five after a decade," said Ashish Mishra, CEO, of Interbrand India and South Asia. (ANI)

