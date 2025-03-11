VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11: Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, is set to host an insightful panel discussion titled "Selecting Healthier Materials: Carbon, Chemicals, and the Circular Economy" on March 12, 2024, at Conrad, Bengaluru. The event will bring together sustainability leaders and industry experts to explore emerging trends, key challenges, and best practices in creating healthier, low-carbon interiors.

In a world where businesses are increasingly prioritizing sustainability and circularity, this discussion will provide actionable insights on Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), Scope 3 emissions tracking, and strategies for material selection that reduce environmental impact.

With more than 50 years of flooring innovation, 3,600 employees worldwide, and sales in over 100 countries, Interface has been at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing since 1994. Having eliminated its negative impact on the environment by 2019, Interface now strives to become a carbon-negative enterprise by 2040, guided by Science Based Targets (SBTi) and an unwavering commitment to design innovation.

The event will feature a distinguished line-up of panellists, each bringing unique expertise in sustainability and circular economy practices:

* Mikhail Davis, Director, Global Market Sustainability, Interface* Fancy George, CEO, Thomas Workplace* Shrutee Ganguly, Director - Sustainability, Turner & Townsend* Wilma Rodrigues, Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), Saahas Zero Waste

The panel discussion will take place from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on March 12, 2024, at Conrad, Bengaluru.

Commitment to Climate Leadership & Sustainable Innovation

As a company that pioneered carbon-neutral flooring and is actively working towards its Climate Take Back™ mission, Interface continues to push boundaries in sustainable design. By leveraging biomimicry, regenerative design, and closed-loop manufacturing, the company has been recognized as a Top 5 Corporate Sustainability Leader globally.

"At Interface, we believe climate action must be integrated into every aspect of design and manufacturing," said Mikhail Davis, Director, Global Market Sustainability at Interface. "This event is an opportunity to share our insights on reducing embodied carbon, minimizing chemical impacts, and advancing a circular economy. We want to help stakeholders across industries create spaces that positively impact people and the planet."

"The future of interior design must go beyond aesthetics--it must prioritize people and the planet. At Interface, we are not only committed to reducing our own carbon footprint but also to empowering businesses and designers to make informed, responsible choices. This panel is an opportunity to explore real-world solutions that accelerate the transition to a circular, low-carbon economy."

Adding to this, Agradeep Mondal, Managing Director at Interface South Asia, highlighted the region's growing commitment to sustainability. "South Asia is at a pivotal moment in its sustainability journey. With increasing awareness and regulatory support, businesses have a unique opportunity to lead by example. Interface remains dedicated to fostering dialogue and action in the region, helping organizations make material choices that are healthier for both people and the planet."

Join the Conversation

Interface invites architects, designers, sustainability professionals, and industry leaders to join this thoughtful and practical discussion on the evolving landscape of sustainable materials.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions company and sustainability leader, offering an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products that includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces. Made with purpose and without compromise, Interface flooring brings more sophisticated design, more performance, more innovation, and more climate progress to interior spaces. A decades-long pioneer in sustainability, Interface remains "all in" on becoming a restorative business. Today, the company is focusing on carbon reductions, not offsets, as it works toward achieving its verified science-based targets by 2030 and its goal to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and the company's sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

