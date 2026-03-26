NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26: International mind fitness app Give Me Five (GM5) has deepened its India presence with a showcase event in Hyderabad, highlighting the nation's increasing focus on accessible mind fitness solutions.

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Distinguishing itself from conventional wellness apps, GM5 serves as a trusted digital companion for everyday mind fitness. Available on both Android and iOS, the app offers simple check-ins, guided reflections, and intuitive wellbeing dashboards that empower users to pause, reconnect, and identify early signs of stress or fatigue. Rather than replacing therapy, GM5 provides consistent, accessible support whenever individuals need a moment of clarity.

Early response has been encouraging, with over 500 registrations in the first weeks and interest from corporate organizations keen to integrate GM5 into employee wellbeing programs. This reflects a broader shift in India toward prioritizing emotional health in workplaces, schools, and communities.

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Founded by Brendan Fahey, Dr. Lisa Fahey OAM, and Phil Dymock, GM5 combines decades of expertise in psychology, trauma recovery, community solutions, and technology development. The app has already expanded across Australia, the United States, and Canada, and now turns its attention to India.

The event held at The Park Hotel, Somajiguda, brought together actors, creators, students, professionals, and journalists for an evening focused on dialogue rather than technology. A traditional lamp-lighting ceremony set the tone, followed by interactive sessions where attendees explored GM5's purpose, its relevance to India, and its vision for mind fitness as part of everyday life.

The founders emphasized GM5's guiding principle, "No one should have to navigate their thoughts and emotions alone. By blending clinical insight with human-centered design, the app seeks to normalize proactive mindl fitness and make support approachable for all."

With awareness of mind health steadily rising in India, GM5's Hyderabad pilot signals the beginning of a larger movement, one that aims to embed mind fitness into daily routines and strengthen supportive environments across the country.

About Give Me Five

Give Me Five - is a global digital app designed to support early detection and proactive monitoring of mind fitness Built by experts across psychology, human services, and technology, Give Me Five focuses on preventive mind fitness support, enabling institutions and communities to create stronger systems of care through early awareness and timely intervention.

Website: gm5.io.

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