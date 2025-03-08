PNN

New Delhi [India], March 8: In 2025, the landscape of entrepreneurship in India is shifting, and it's being shaped by the powerful hands of women who refuse to wait for permission. Women aren't asking for opportunities anymore. They are creating them.

They are leading businesses, driving change, and building legacies in industries once thought to be out of their reach. From the bustling streets of Delhi to the growing startup hubs of Bengaluru, women are no longer constrained by the walls of tradition. They're breaking them down.

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." -- Coco Chanel

For decades, women have been told that their dreams should be small and that their goals must be modest. But no more.

Across India, women are rewriting the narrative, and the numbers show it:

Female (co-)founded startups bagged $1.43 billion in funding in 2024, marking a 30% increase over 2023's haul of $1.1 billion, finds DealStreetAsia's fourth annual report on the gender funding gap in India, released ahead of International Women's Day.

The Rise of Women Entrepreneurs: No More Waiting

Let's face it: the road to success for women has always been uphill. From societal pressures to a lack of opportunities, women have faced challenges that men could hardly imagine. Yet, instead of waiting for someone to hand them opportunities, women across India have rolled up their sleeves, created their own doors, and pushed through.

Divya Gandotra: A Flame that Ignites Others

Now, let's talk about a woman who embodies this spirit--Divya Gandotra. Her story is one that'll light a fire inside you. It's not the polished, easy-sailing journey that many would imagine. Divya's path to success wasn't paved with gold--it was built brick by brick.

Born in Jaipur, Divya grew up in an environment where traditional expectations often defined a woman's path. However, from a young age, she sensed a different calling, one that transcended conventional roles. With determination, Divya pursued her aspirations, carving out a unique journey that defied societal norms.

So, in 2015, she took the first step: starting small with content writing projects. And, boy, it was tough. She faced disloyalty, scam clients, and financial instability. But did she stop? Absolutely not. Her faith in Lord Krishna provided her with the strength to persevere. She drew strength from Lord Krishna's teachings, embodying the virtue of 'dhrti' (fortitude) as described in the Bhagavad Gita.

Failure Isn't the End. It's the Beginning

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." That's what Divya has always believed in.

Divya's first few clients swindled her and her team. They worked hard, hoping for rewards, but all they got was empty promises, ghosting, and big unpaid bills. Sounds familiar, right? We've all been there at some point.

However, instead of succumbing to these setbacks, Divya harnessed them as catalysts for growth. She embraced each challenge as an opportunity to learn, adapt, and innovate. This mindset shift not only fortified her resilience but also sharpened her business acumen, enabling her to navigate future endeavors with greater wisdom and tenacity.

By 2017, she founded EMIAC Technologies, a tech-driven content marketing agency. But just when it seemed like she was on the path to recovery, she faced yet another setback. Divya faced a significant betrayal that tested her resilience. A trusted teammate not only breached her confidence but also lured away a substantial portion of her team to join a competing firm taking away all the initial clients. This unexpected defection left Divya with diminished resources and a sense of profound disappointment, as she had invested considerable time and trust in building her team. She felt broken, completely!

While such a setback might have led many to abandon their entrepreneurial dreams, Divya chose a different path. Drawing upon her inner strength and relentless commitment to her vision, she embarked on the arduous task of rebuilding EMIAC Technologies from the ground up. She focused on recruiting new talent, fostering a culture of loyalty and transparency, and reinforcing the company's core values. This experience not only fortified her leadership skills but also underscored her determination to let resilience, not betrayal, define her journey.

Building from the Ashes: A Woman's Resilience

With sheer determination and resilience, Divya rebuilt EMIAC Technologies. She started over, created a new team, and slowly began to establish herself in the industry. No external funding. No handouts. Just raw perseverance.

Today, EMIAC Technologies serves over top 500 brands across the globe, offering everything from content writing to digital marketing and press releases with outreach strategies.

Menhood: Breaking Taboos, Creating Opportunities

As if building EMIAC wasn't enough, Divya took another bold step. She co-founded Menhood with Mr Dushyant & Mr Shivam, a male grooming brand under Macobs Technologies.

Why?

Because Divya believes in challenging stereotypes and building new spaces for empowerment--not just for women, but for everyone.

Through Menhood, Divya (as Chief Branding Officer) is breaking the taboos surrounding male grooming and changing the way society views self-care for men. It's not just about products; it's about building a mindset where self-care is for everyone, regardless of gender. And that's the power of an entrepreneur like Divya--she's not just creating a brand, she's creating a movement. In fact, Macobs Technologies went public in July 2024, marking another significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

The Future Is Female--and It's Being Created by Us

Divya is not the exception. She is the rule. She represents the women in India who are breaking barriers, creating businesses, and leading industries that were once thought of as off-limits. But the truth is, Divya's story is a powerful reminder that women can, and should, own their destinies.

In 2025, the landscape is changing. Women aren't just taking part in the conversation--they're leading it. They are starting businesses, pushing boundaries, and creating legacies.

As we move forward into 2025, let's remember this: Women aren't just the future of business--they're the present. The transformation has already begun. And it's women like Divya Gandotra who are leading the way.

Remember: the world isn't waiting for you to ask for permission. It's waiting for you to create the opportunity.

As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."

It's time to make your dream a reality.

