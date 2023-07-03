VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: The Indian business community, financial institutions, and stakeholders have long grappled with the challenges of resolving financial distress in businesses. However, with the dawn of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), a new era of comprehensive legal and institutional machinery has arrived, set to revolutionize the resolution process. To help individuals and professionals navigate this transformative landscape, renowned commercial disputes lawyer, Anant Merathia, has authored a groundbreaking book that provides practical insights and a simplified understanding of the IBC. He is assisted by his esteemed colleagues, Poornima Devi, Dhanisha Giri and Srikanth Rao, in putting together this book.

The IBC completely overhauled the existing mechanisms for dealing with sick and distressed companies, leaving stakeholders with little time to grasp the intricacies of the new regime and its constant developments. Recognizing the need for a comprehensive resource, Anant Merathia draws on his vast experience in the legal field to present a quintessential guide to the dynamic nature of the IBC in his latest book.

Unlike any other legal statute in recent memory, the IBC has been galloping at break-neck speed, presenting new challenges and quandaries at every turn while paving the way for seamless implementation of the legislation. In this remarkable book, Merathia takes readers on a journey through the evolution of the IBC, unravelling its stakeholder-wise implications and delving into its various facets in a lucid and accessible manner, free from the complexities and jargon of a legal text.

"Understanding the IBC is paramount for all stakeholders involved in the insolvency process," says Merathia. "My aim with this book is to simplify the concepts, provide practical perspectives, and offer clear guidance to anyone seeking to navigate the insolvency regime prevailing in India."

This treatise is indispensable for members of the Bench and the Bar, insolvency professionals, finance professionals, chartered accountants, company secretaries, various stakeholders in the IBC, businesses, corporate entities, individuals, students, researchers, academicians, and law professors alike. Its simplicity makes it accessible to a wider array of readers, even those outside the legal fraternity.

Key attributes of the book include its simplicity, allowing readers to grasp the subject matter with ease, and its modular structure, where each section can be read independently. Additionally, the book provides not only a legal perspective but also practical insights into the application of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Richly enhanced with tables, images, graphs, and boxed key information, the book ensures a seamless reading experience for all.

Anant Merathia brings a wealth of expertise to this groundbreaking publication. With nearly 18 years of experience as a commercial disputes lawyer in India and Singapore, he has advised and represented clients on a wide range of corporate and commercial litigations. Merathia's passion for contemporary laws led him to pursue a Master's degree in Law from the National University of Singapore, where he also practised as a registered foreign lawyer. A staunch advocate for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, he strongly believes that commercial disputes should be resolved to the extent possible by way of ADR mechanisms and facilitated negotiations.

As the Indian business landscape continues to evolve, Merathia's book provides an invaluable tool for understanding the nuances of the IBC and gaining a practical understanding of the insolvency regime in India. Whether you are a legal professional, a business owner, or an academician, this comprehensive guide promises to demystify the complexities of the insolvency and bankruptcy landscape, offering insights and solutions for a rapidly changing world.

