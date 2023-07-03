Mumbai, July 3: Earlier this year, Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G smartphones were launched in India. Now, the company is ready to add another handset to the Camon 20 series.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will be launched in India on July 7th. As of now, the price details have not been revealed by the company. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Camera, Display Details Revealed: Check Launch Date, Specs, and Expected Price Here.

Tecno Camon20 Premier 5G Specifications

The new handset is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB storage. It will come in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colour options.

The Tecno Camon20 Premier 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 32MP front camera (f/2.45 aperture) with dual LED flash.

On the back, the dual-SIM smartphone sports a 50MP rear camera (RGBW sensor, 6P+1G lens, PDAF, f/1.77 aperture), a 108MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, PDAF, macro), and a 2MP portrait sensor (f/2.4, laser autofocus), and Octa ring flash.

The Tecno Camon20 Premier 5G runs Android 13-based HiOS 13. Connectivity options include 5G (SA/ NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Nubia Red Magic Gaming Tablet Details Confirmed: From Specs to Massive 10,000 mAh Battery, Here's All We Know.

Additional features on the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, FM Radio, Stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

