PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15: The Alumni Meet "Milap 2023" was organized at the IPS Academy Management Institute in Indore on January 4th. The Management Department of IPS Academy conducted the alumni meet, where more than 120 students from the years 1996 to 2020 participated, reliving old memories with their former teachers and friends. During the program, students emotionally connected with their old friends and teachers, celebrating each other's successes. They also expressed their feelings through music and songs.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R Set To Launch on January 23: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana by the director of the institute, Dr. Vivek Singh Kushwah, along with the department head, Dr. C.K. Goyal, Dr. Satyakam Dubey, and Prof. Utpal Sen.

In a virtual presence, the institute's president, Shri Achal Chaudhary, and Honorable Yogeendra Jain congratulated and thanked all the students. They acknowledged the invaluable contribution of students to the success of the institution. Addressing the students, Dr. Kushwah highlighted the progress of the institute and shared information about how modern facilities have enhanced its quality.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Is Imminent; Check Expected Price, Specifications and AI Features of Samsung's Upcoming Flagship Smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked on January 17.

The program's organization and management were overseen by Dr. Jaya Nema and Dr. Akint Ladda, who greeted all the guests by applying tilak and presenting flowers. The purpose of this meet is to connect former students with the institution and provide current students with insights from their experiences for their benefit and awareness of the needs of the contemporary world.

The college feels proud of the progress and achievements of all these students and wishes them a successful and prosperous life. The program's dignity was increased by the presence of the first batch of 1996 students, Manish Singhal (Director, P.V.M. Logistics Pvt. Ltd.), Sandesh Shraaf (Regional Head, ICICI Bank), and Pramod Mishra (Head, Punjab National Bank), who shared their experiences from the professional world, providing success tips to current students.

Cultural programs and management team games were also organized on this occasion. The alumni praised the juniors, remembering the moments spent with them. Both juniors and alumni pledged to maintain their relationship forever through email and mobile phones.

At the end of the program, students were given mementos as a memory symbol, and everyone relished delicious food, reminiscing about their old days. Dr. Jaya Nema expressed gratitude, concluding the program.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)