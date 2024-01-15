Mumbai, January 15: Samsung's most anticipated flagship smartphone series 'Samsung Galaxy S24' will finally make its official debut on January 17, 2024, during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung will unveil its most awaited Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones with Galaxy AI. The devices will get new AI-powered features like the 'AI Live Translate' feature and many more.

With all the rumoured AI features and premium design, Samsung is expected to bring something powerful and new to the table in its Galaxy S24 series. The Samsung Galaxy S series has consistently provided higher performance, top-notch display and best-in-class specifications. The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and other models in the series are expected to have Exynos 2400 chipset. Here are the latest updates and leaks about Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphones. iPhone 16: Apple’s Upcoming Smartphone To Feature More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi and Powerful Processor, Says Report.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Everything to Know Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to have the same design as the popular Samsung S23 series. However, minor design updates will be introduced in the devices. According to the report by Indian Express, the Samsung Galaxy S24 base model and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus are expected to have fully "squared-off' edges. However, the S24 Ultra will likely follow the "contoured edges".

The report mentioned other expected features like a 6.8-inch 1440p flat OLED display and a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display. As per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S24 base variant will likely be introduced with a 6.2-inch display. The series is expected to offer up to 120Hz refresh rate. After introducing iPhone 15 Pro models with a titanium frame, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumoured to introduce the same frame, leaving the old aluminium frame. In terms of camera, the Ultra model is expected to have up to 200MP primary, 10MP and 50MP telephoto lenses and a quad camera setup. The other models will reportedly have a triple-camera setup. Moto G34 5G Sale Starts on January 17 on Flipkart; Check Details of Motorola’s New Budget-Smartphone Before Sale.

As per the report of Indian Express, the new leak includes the expected weight of the S24 Ultra to be 234grams; no other model weight details reported. As per the report, the device will offer a minimum of 8GB and up to 12GB RAM and, from a minimum of 128GB, up to 1TB of built-in storage. The other expected features include AI-powered OneUI 6 or 6.1 based on Android's latest 14 operations system. The Galaxy S24 is expected to have 4,000mAh, Galaxy 24 Plus a 4,900mAh and Galaxy 24 Ultra a 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra models are expected to cost around Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,34,999, respectively.

