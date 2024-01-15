New Delhi, January 15: OnePlus is preparing for an event on January 23 for the launch of the OnePlus 12R. This upcoming smartphone from OnePlus has been the subject of speculation and excitement. There are leaks and reports surfacing, hinting about the expected specifications and features of the OnePlus 12R.

As per a report by English Jagran, the OnePlus 12R is expected to be the rebranded version of the one launched as the OnePlus Ace 3 in China. This suggests that the OnePlus 12R could host impressive features, which make it a highly anticipated launch for OnePlus fans and tech enthusiasts. Moto G34 5G Sale Starts on January 17 on Flipkart; Check Details of Motorola’s New Budget-Smartphone Before Sale.

OnePlus 12R Specifications (Expected):

The OnePlus 12R is rumoured to boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2780x1264 pixels. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor along with an Adreno GPU for enhanced performance. With up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, the OnePlus 12R is expected to handle multitasking and storage needs with ease.

The OnePlus 12R may feature a vapour cooler chamber to support extended gaming sessions without overheating concerns. A triple rear camera setup is expected for the OnePlus 12R, including a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. A 16 MP front camera is expected for selfie enthusiasts and video calling. The OnePlus 12R is expected to come with a 5,500mAh battery, which is expected to support 100W fast-wired charging. The OnePlus 12R might run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. iPhone 16: Apple’s Upcoming Smartphone To Feature More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi and Powerful Processor, Says Report.

OnePlus 12R Price (Expected):

The official confirmation on pricing is yet to be confirmed till the official launch of the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12R is expected to come with two variants. The OnePlus 12R base model is speculated to start at Rs 40,000, while the top variant possibly might cost Rs 42,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2024 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).