Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): Once again, in the field of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh has outshined in the Nation. IPS Academy, Institute of Business Management and Research, Indore, is now on the list of the country's elite colleges with the highest NATIONAL ASSESSMENT AND ACCREDITATION COUNCIL (NAAC) grading.

The NAAC team visited the institute on July 28 and 29, 2022; The Executive Committee constituted a further standing committee to examine the peer team reports and declare the Accreditation Result on August 10, 2022; the institution has been accredited with a CGPA of 3.53 on a seven-point scale at A++ Grade.

Also Read | England vs South Africa 1st Test 2022 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch ENG vs SA Cricket Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

The President of IPSA Group of Institutions, Architect Achal K. Choudhary, congratulated Director Dr Vivek Singh Kushwaha, IQAC Coordinator Dr C.K. Goyal, Dr Kali Charan Modak and Dr Shailesh S. Thakur and the team for achieving this milestone, he also mentioned that this achievement would bring the institute closer in attaining autonomous status.

Dr V.S. Kushwaha was pleased to inform that the institute has become the first private college in the state to get the highest grade in the first cycle of NAAC with CGPA among the private management Institute.

Also Read | Vivo V25 Pro India Price Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)