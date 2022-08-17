Vivo V25 Pro is set to be launched today under the V25 Series. The Vivo V25 Series will comprise V25 and V255 Pro models. Ahead of the launch, the price of the pro model has been leaked online. According to a report, Vivo V25 Pro will come in two colours and storage options. The 8GB + 128GB variant will retail at Rs 39,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model will cost Rs 43,999. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Vivo V25 Pro Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Vivo V25 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Dimensity 1300 SoC. For optics, the handset will get a 64MP triple rear camera setup with OIS support.

Upfront, there will be a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will pack a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and will run on Android 12-based FunTouch OS UI.

