Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Unlock smart tax-saving strategies and explore a range of financial products on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. As the ITR filing deadline approaches, discover diverse avenues for last-minute tax savings across investments, loans, and insurance. Elevate your financial journey with tax-saving investments that not only offer exemptions but pave the way for long-term wealth creation. Delve into options like home loans, health insurance, and life insurance, which provide tax benefits and also ensure financial security and opportunities for building assets. For those yet to file their income tax returns, explore the array of tax-saving tools available on Bajaj Markets. These tools not only optimise your tax liabilities but also open doors to a robust financial future.

Efficiently managing tax savings involves thoughtful planning and a diversified strategy. Beyond tax deductions, some of these products provide add-on benefits, like enhancing one's portfolio. By spreading investments across these tools, individuals can navigate the intricacies of tax planning. Explore these financial products effortlessly on Bajaj Markets' app or official website. The application process, whether for investment, insurance, or loans, is streamlined and hassle-free. Secure last-minute tax savings effortlessly before the 2023 ITR deadline expires.

