Siem Reap [Cambodia], March 22 (ANI): Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, P Kumaran on Saturday visited the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Asian Traditional Museum in Siem Reap, highlighting the shared cultural heritage of the Mekong-Ganga region.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, Kumaran visited the museum during his trip to Cambodia.

Also Read | Robert Mueller Dies: Former FBI Director, Who Investigated Russia-Trump Campaign Ties, Passes Away at 81.

In a post on X, he said, "Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran visited the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Asian Traditional Textile Museum in Siem Reap, Cambodia. The first museum of its kind in the country, it showcases rich textile traditions from the Mekong-Ganga region, highlighting shared cultural heritage."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2035379847673913678

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: UAE Air Defences Intercepted 341 Ballistic Missiles, Over 1,700 UAVs Since Start of West Asia Conflict.

According to the X post, the museum in Siem Reap displays traditional textiles and cultural artefacts from countries connected through the Mekong-Ganga cooperation framework, underscoring the longstanding cultural and civilizational ties between India and Southeast Asia.

Earlier on March 11, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran on Wednesday bid farewell to Indonesia's Ambassador, Ina Krisnamurthi, at a dinner attended by ASEAN country heads.

Kumaran thanked Krisnamurthi for strengthening India-Indonesia ties and wished her success.

In a post on X, MEA said, "Secretary (East) Shri P Kumaran hosted a dinner to bid farewell to Indonesia's Ambassador, Ms Ina Krisnamurthi, with the Heads of Mission of ASEAN countries in attendance. Secretary (East) thanked Ambassador Krisnamurthi for her valuable contributions towards further strengthening India-Indonesia bilateral ties and wished her success in her future endeavours."

In February, P. Kumaran, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, undertook an official visit to the Republic of Korea on February 12-13 to co-chair the 6th Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD) alongside his counterpart, Park Yoon-joo, First Vice Foreign Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROK, according to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During the deliberations, both sides agreed to take forward the 'India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership' in 2026 through regular high-level engagements, including the visit of the ROK's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT to India for the AI Impact Summit, Foreign Ministers-led Joint Commission Meeting and several other ministerial and senior official-level dialogues.

In a post on X, India in ROK said, "P. Kumaran, Secretary (East), called on Cho Hyun, Foreign Minister of the ROK, and reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership. The discussions focused on exploring the avenues for enhanced cooperation in shipbuilding and the maritime sector, AI, as well as cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)