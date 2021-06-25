New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Travel booking app ixigo said on Friday its vaccine slot finder tool clocked over three lakh user subscriptions for slot availability notifications since the launch last month.

At the same time, with second wave of Covid-19 pandemic ebbing and several states relaxing lockdown restrictions, ixigo said it is witnessing a pick up in both flights as well train bookings.

Over 10 lakh searches were recorded for slots availability on ixigo flights and trains app in the past one month.

"With citizens flocking to the government portals to find and book relevant slots, it sometimes becomes a challenge to get your preferred slot with such high demand," said Rajnish Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Director.

"ixigo's vaccine slot finder is an effective tool to get real-time slot availability from the CoWIN website," he said.

The travel app has witnessed a surge in both flights as well train bookings fuelled by people returning to metro cities from tier two and three cities like Patna, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Even leisure travel queries are also picking up for popular summer getaway destinations like Leh, Ladakh, Shimla and Mussoorie.

Industry data shows there is a sharp reversal from recent weeks with the number of domestic air passengers hovering around 1.1 lakh per day. Daily train bookings stand at over 9 lakh. (ANI)

