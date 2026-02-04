Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 4 (ANI): As Delhi Capitals (DC) reach their fourth successive final of the Women's Premier League (WPL), batter Laura Wolvaardt has emerged as one of their standout players, providing reliability against spin in this ongoing fourth season of the competition.

Fresh after a record-breaking ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign in India, which saw her compile a record 571 runs in nine matches at an average of 71.37, strike rate of over 98 with two centuries and three fifties, the South African star has made use of her experience on the Indian soil really well.

She is the fifth-highest run-getter in this competition for DC, scoring 273 runs in nine matches at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 130.62, with a half-century and best score of 77 to her name.

170 of Laura's runs have come against spin in 123 balls, with a strike rate of 138.2, higher than her overall strike rate. She has been dismissed only two times against spin, making her average a stunning 85 against spin. Out of these 123 balls, 14 have been hit for four and five for sixes.

Having made 13 appearances with Gujarat Giants (GG), the franchise DC beat to reach the finals, for three seasons, Wolvaardt is having a season to remember with the Capitals as a reliable stabiliser. In the eliminator, she cracked an unbeaten 32* in 24 balls, with two fours and a six, with a strike rate of 133.33.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bowl first and reduced the Giants to 59/4 in 8.4 overs. Beth Mooney (62* in 51 balls, with six fours) had a 61-run partnership with fellow Aussie Georgia Wareham (35 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six), which provided some stability to the innings. Mooney was also involved in a late flourish with Kashvee Gautam (18 in 10 balls, with three fours), taking GG to 168/7. Chinelle Henry (3/35 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC.

In the run-chase, Lizelle Lee (43 in 24 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Shafali Verma (31 in 21 balls, with seven fours) set a fiery foundation for the chase with a 89-run stand in just 7.1 overs. Later, Wolvaardt (32* in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) had a quickfire 68-run third wicket stand with skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (41 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and a six), while Marizanne Kapp (4*) produced the winning runs with three wickets and 26 balls in hand.

Skipper Jemimah took home the 'Player of the Match' award, and her side will play 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the title clash on Thursday at Vadodara. (ANI)

