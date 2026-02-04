Mumbai, February 4: Google updated its homepage today, February 4, 2026, with a vibrant animated Doodle celebrating Curling as the world prepares for the official start of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. The Doodle features a playful illustration of the "chess on ice," marking the start of early competition rounds for the sport.

While the Opening Ceremony for the 25th Winter Games is scheduled for February 6 at the San Siro Stadium, several sports including Curling, Ice Hockey, and Snowboarding have already begun preliminary matches. This year's Games are historic as they are the first to be hosted by two distinct cities, with events spread across the Lombardy and Veneto regions of Northern Italy. India Republic Day 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates India's 77th Gantantra Diwas With Space-Themed Doodle (See Pic).

Google Doodle Today: The Spotlight on Curling

The February 4 Doodle highlights the unique mechanics of curling, showing athletes in the process of "delivering" a granite stone. The animation emphasizes the strategic sweeping that follows the stone’s path, a technique used by players to melt a thin layer of ice and reduce friction, allowing the stone to travel further or change direction toward the "house" (the target).

Curling has seen a surge in international viewers since the 2022 Beijing Games, and the 2026 edition in Italy is expected to draw record crowds to the Cortina d'Ampezzo venue, which previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956. IOC Announces French Alps As the Host Of Winter Olympics 2030 and Paralympic Games.

Milano Cortina 2026: What to Expect

The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to be the most geographically expansive in history. Beyond the ice sports in Milan and curling in Cortina, the Games will feature several new disciplines and milestones:

New Sport Debut: Ski Mountaineering will make its first-ever appearance on the Olympic program.

Ski Mountaineering will make its first-ever appearance on the Olympic program. New Events: Spectators will see the debut of dual moguls in freestyle skiing and women’s doubles in luge.

Spectators will see the debut of dual moguls in freestyle skiing and women’s doubles in luge. Sustainable Venues: A significant portion of the competition will take place in existing or temporary facilities to reduce the environmental footprint of the event.

Google Doodle: A Digital Tradition

Google’s celebration of the Winter Games through its logo has become a quadrennial tradition. Historically, these Doodles often evolve throughout the competition, sometimes featuring interactive mini-games or changing daily to highlight different disciplines like Figure Skating or Alpine Skiing.

Today's Curling tribute is visible to millions of users across the globe, serving as a digital invitation to follow the 2,800 athletes from over 90 nations competing for gold over the next 19 days.

