Mumbai, February 04: The gold rates in India on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, showed mixed trends across major cities as markets responded to recent corrections and broader commodity movements. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

Domestic gold rates, quoted based on purity and local market factors, remained close to recent levels after a period of volatility that saw prices both retreat and stabilise in the last few sessions. Daily physical rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other key cities reflected small changes compared with the previous day, underscoring cautious sentiment among buyers and traders. Gold Rate Today, February 03, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, February 04, 2026:

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Delhi INR 1,54,090 INR 1,41,260 Mumbai INR 1,53,940 INR 1,41,110 Chennai INR 1,55,680 INR 1,42,710 Kolkata INR 1,53,940 INR 1,41,110 Bengaluru INR 1,53,940 INR 1,41,110 Hyderabad INR 1,53,940 INR 1,41,110 Pune INR 1,53,940 INR 1,41,110 Ahmedabad INR 1,54,090 INR 1,41,260 Jaipur INR 1,54,090 INR 1,41,260 Lucknow INR 1,54,090 INR 1,41,260 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 1,54,090 INR 1,41,260 Gurugram INR 1,54,090 INR 1,41,260 Jodhpur INR 1,54,090 INR 1,41,260 Srinagar INR 1,54,090 INR 1,41,260

Drivers of Current Price Levels

Analysts point to several underlying factors affecting gold prices:

Safe-haven demand amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties continues to support elevated price levels.

Import duty expectations and domestic jewellery demand around key seasonal occasions have also influenced local retail premiums.

Currency fluctuations, especially the Indian rupee’s movement against the U.S. dollar, remain a key determinant of daily price shifts.

Gold Rate Today: Correction and Recovery Patterns

Gold prices in India had experienced a significant downward correction in early February, following strong rallies in late January that pushed prices close to record levels. Futures prices on commodity exchanges fell over consecutive sessions as traders booked profits, contributing to pressure on spot rates. Why Gold and Silver Prices Are Falling?

However, mid-week data suggests some stabilisation, with prices inching higher in physical markets and buyers returning to the market after the correction. This mirrors broader global patterns where precious metals have been sensitive to currency movements and macroeconomic data.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).