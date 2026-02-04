Mumbai, February 4: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. has announced that its upcoming SUV, the XUV 7XO, will become the first vehicle in India to offer a combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos entertainment experience. The domestic automaker aims to redefine in-car media by integrating high-dynamic-range visuals alongside spatial audio technology.

The integration is part of Mahindra’s broader strategy to incorporate future-ready technology into its SUV lineup. By pairing Dolby Vision’s enhanced colour and detail with the multidimensional soundscape of Dolby Atmos, the company claims the XUV 7XO will transform the cabin into an immersive entertainment space for passengers. 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launch Timeline, Specifications and Features; Check All Details Here.

Advanced In-Car Entertainment Integration

The XUV 7XO’s entertainment suite will feature system-level integration of premium streaming services. Sony LIV will be the first OTT platform to be embedded directly into the vehicle's system, providing instant access to movies, original series, and live sports. Notably, this content will be available in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

For audio enthusiasts, the vehicle will also support Dolby Atmos for music through the Gaana app. This setup is designed to create a sense of depth and clarity, allowing sound to move around the cabin, which the company expects will enhance the emotional impact of music, podcasts, and films.

Expanding Technological Partnerships

This launch marks a significant expansion of the collaboration between Mahindra and Dolby Laboratories. While Dolby Atmos has previously been introduced in other Mahindra models, including the BE6, XEV 9e, XEV 9S, Thar ROXX, and XUV 3XO, the XUV 7XO is the first to bring the visual component of Dolby Vision into the automotive environment in India.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, stated that the introduction of this combined experience reflects the brand's commitment to bringing global innovations to Indian consumers. He described the move as a significant step forward in how entertainment is consumed inside a vehicle.

Industry Firsts and Future Outlook

The partnership also involves Sony LIV, marking a milestone for the Indian automotive industry. Manish Aggarwal, Head of B2B at Sony LIV, highlighted that this pioneering in-car OTT integration allows viewers to access world-class entertainment seamlessly while on the move. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Soon: 5-Star Rated Electric SUV To Make Market Debut This Month.

As automotive manufacturers increasingly focus on software-defined vehicles, the inclusion of high-end cinema technologies like Dolby Vision suggests a shift toward viewing the car as a secondary living space. The XUV 7XO aims to set a new benchmark for competitors in the premium SUV segment regarding cabin technology and passenger comfort.

