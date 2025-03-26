PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 26: izmo Microsystems, a division of izmo Ltd. (NSE: IZMO) is proud to announce its role as the exclusive industry partner with IIT Madras in a groundbreaking project at the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), Center of Excellence (CoE), led by Prof. Bijoy Das.

The CoE-CPPICS has been established on 1st January 2021 in the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras with a substantial seed funding of Rs. 2,665 Lakhs from the MeitY, Govt. of India and in-kind contribution of Rs. 325 Lakhs from the izmo Microsystems Bengaluru. This recognition and funding has been possible because of 14 years (since 2006) of R&D work by the Integrated Optoelectronic Research Group led by Prof. Bijoy Krishna Das in the area of silicon photonics technology.

The partnership focuses on the design, development, and advanced packaging of programmable photonic processor core using Silicon Photonics Technology, a pioneering step in the evolution of photonic computing and communication. The immediate aim of the centre is to provide better solutions for microwave and quantum photonics applications.

Prof. Bijoy Krishna Das mentioned, "izmo Microsystems has been a key partner in advancing photonic chip packaging for CPPICS R&D program at IIT Madras. Their expertise in System-in-Package (SiP) solutions has played a vital role in scaling our chip-scale microwave and quantum photonics applications. As the CPPICS team develop large-scale multipurpose programmable photonic processor, we are jointly committed to innovate energy-efficient system-in-package solutions for ever increasing silicon photonics market."

As part of this collaboration, izmo Microsystems is further leveraging its expertise in System-in-Package (SiP) solutions to provide a state-of-the-art packaging solution for the photonic chip, covering design, fabrication, and testing. This initiative aligns with India's growing focus on semiconductor and photonics innovation, positioning the country at the forefront of next generation computing technologies.

"We are honored to collaborate with IIT Madras on this ambitious project," said Dinanath Soni, Head of izmo Microsystems, Division of izmo Ltd. "The development of the programmable photonic chip marks a significant leap in photonic integration, and izmo Microsystems is committed to providing cutting-edge SiP packaging solutions to ensure its success. This partnership underscores our dedication to driving silicon photonics and semiconductor advancements, enabling high-performance, scalable solutions for future applications."

Global Market for Silicon Photonics

The global silicon photonics market is experiencing explosive growth, projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 23%. This surge is driven primarily by the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers and cloud computing infrastructure, where traditional copper interconnects face fundamental limitations. Major technology companies and telecommunications providers are heavily investing in silicon photonics to address bandwidth bottlenecks and energy efficiency challenges. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly India and China, is emerging as a significant growth area for silicon photonics manufacturing and implementation, complementing established markets in North America and Europe. Industry analysts predict silicon photonics will become an essential technology for next-generation computing architectures, including AI accelerators, neuromorphic computing systems, and quantum computers, further expanding market opportunities.

Applications of Silicon Photonics

Silicon photonics technology is revolutionizing a wide range of industries by enabling faster data transmission, lower power consumption, and miniaturization of optical components. Key applications include:

- High-speed data centers and telecommunications, where photonic chips enhance optical interconnects for greater bandwidth and lower latency.

- AI and machine learning, leveraging silicon photonics for optical computing to accelerate deep learning and neural networks.

- Quantum computing, where photonic integration plays a critical role in quantum communication and secure data processing.

- Biomedical imaging and sensing, enabling more precise optical diagnostics and high-resolution imaging for healthcare.

Industry Leadership in Photonic Packaging

izmo Microsystems brings specialized expertise in high-precision photonic chip packaging, integrating active auto-alignment, advanced optical imaging, and detector systems with custom substrate and package design. Their solutions include fiber-in and fiber-out architectures, high-speed RF integration, and precision positioning technologies, ensuring superior performance for next-generation communication, AI, and quantum computing applications.

About izmo Microsystems

izmo Microsystems is a leading provider of System-in-Package (SiP) solutions for advanced semiconductor and photonic applications. The company specializes in high-precision chip packaging, photonic integration, and microelectronics assembly, serving industries such as telecommunications, AI, quantum computing, and high-speed networking. For more information, visit www.izmomicro.com.

