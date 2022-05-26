Beijing [China], May 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): JSW Energy's 225MW solar plant, in which JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 modules were installed, has recently been put into operation.

The plant, located in Karnataka, India, is part of a wind-solar hybrid project, for which power purchase agreements were signed with JSW Steel, one of the largest steel companies in India. Both JSW Energy and JSW Steel are part of an Indian conglomerate, JSW Group, which has presence across core sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, paints and cement. Leading energy companies are utilizing low-carbon emission technology such as photovoltaics for helping India transition to clean energy.

Also Read | RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 15 Eliminator.

Rich in solar irradiance and suitable for developing PV solar energy, India has consistently been among the top ten PV markets in the world. As a leading energy company, JSW Energy is targeting a 50 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 through utilizing more green energy in production. With the power generated from JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 modules, the 225MW project supports JSW Energy's growth ambitions. JSW Energy is targeting to reach 20GW generation capacity (85 per cent renewable) by 2030 from its current 7 GW portfolio (55 per cent renewable) via renewables, and PV systems could play a meaningful role in helping the company achieve its growth targets.

Dedicated to the Indian market for a long time, JA Solar has achieved outstanding results. In 2021, JA Solar's market share in India reached 17 per cent, and with Indian solar imports increasing 210 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2022, JA Solar's shipments remain on a significant upward trajectory. According to Mercom's India Solar Export-Import Tracker, JA Solar has once again ranked in the top three in PV module shipments.

Also Read | Yasin Malik Verdict: 10 Accused Arrested for Anti-National Sloganeering, Stone Pelting Outside Separatist Leader's House in Kashmir.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)