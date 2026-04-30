Business News | Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai Trailer Out Now, Musical Drama with Pranjal Shandilya & Makrand Deshpande Set for May 1 Release

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: The makers of Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai have officially unveiled the trailer of the film, offering audiences a glimpse into a heartfelt cinematic journey rooted in love, nostalgia, and the quiet beauty of small-town India. The film is all set to hit cinemas on May 1.

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Featuring a compelling ensemble cast including Pranjal Shandilya, Swapnil Singh, Makrand Deshpande, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Jais, Rohit Pathak, Ashok Kumar Beniwal, and the late Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, the film brings together a diverse range of performers known for their nuanced portrayals and strong screen presence.

Directed by Satyajeet Mishra produced by IJM Productions,

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Written by dr I J Mishra and Stayjeet Mishra Executive Producer Dharmjeet Mishra

Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai is a poignant exploration of human emotions, relationships, and the lingering pull of memories that shape who we become.

The trailer hints at a visually rich and emotionally layered narrative, capturing the essence of small-town life while weaving together moments of innocence, longing, and quiet transformation. With its rooted storytelling and evocative tone, the film aims to strike a chord with audiences across generations.

Speaking about what drew him to the project, Deshpande shared that it was the "honesty" of Satyajeet--both as a writer and a director--that moved him. "That alone was enough to convince me to be part of the project," he said. "There was something raw and real in the way the story was told. It didn't try to impress; it simply wanted to be heard. And that sincerity was refreshing."

Set against the serene and picturesque backdrop of Uttarakhand, the story follows a young man whose chance encounter with a tourist girl blossoms into an unexpected romance. What begins as a simple love story gradually unfolds into a deeper, introspective journey--where love becomes a catalyst for self-realization and emotional awakening.

Adding to its cinematic richness is the film's extensive shoot across the Himalayan landscape, spanning over 100 days.

Music plays a significant role in the film, elevating its emotional resonance. Composed by Mahesh Matkar, the soundtrack features an impressive lineup of celebrated voices including Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Palak Muchhal, Yaseer Desai, Harshdeep Kaur, Raj Barman, Javed Ali, Nikhita Gandhi, Salman Ali, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Shahid Mallya, Nihal Tauro, and Arunita Kanjilal. The album promises a rich blend of melodies that complement the film's themes of love, loss, and introspection.

With its strong performances, soulful music, and visually immersive storytelling, Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai is poised to offer a deeply moving theatrical experience.The distribution is done by A first film studios & P Sqaure Media

https://youtu.be/BbenS9WsrzM?si=yP_M0uk2IUPBT8ju

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