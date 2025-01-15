VMPL

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15: Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi took Amrit Snan/Shahi Snan at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh along with hundreds of foreign disciples from various countries. In the year 2007 at the Prayag Ardh Kumbh Mela, She was honored with the title of Bhaktimayi Meera Bai by the Vaishnav Sadhu Samaj and supported by the revered Shri Satuwa Baba Maharaj. Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi became the first female saint in the history of 2,700 years of the Vishnuswami lineage and the Kumbh Mela to be bestowed with this prestigious title.

From her Shakti Dham Ashram camp in Sector 17 of the Kumbh Nagari, Jagadguru Sai Maa participated in the grand event with traditional fanfare along with her 9 foreign-origin Mahamandaleshwars and hundreds of followers from various countries who have faith in Hinduism.

On this occasion, Jagadguru Sai Maa said, "The incredible, unforgettable, divine, grand, and supernatural Maha Kumbh Mela is an important event from both a religious and cultural perspective. It is a fair of emotions and faith. During the first Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh, everything merges as one."

In the 2019 Ardh Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, nine of Sai Maa's Brahmacharis were initiated as Mahamandaleshwars in the Vishnuswami lineage's Akhil Bharatiya Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhada, which is more tha 2,700 years old. This honor was unprecedented for such an international group of Brahmacharis.

It is noteworthy that Jagadguru Sai Maa is associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhada, founded by Swami Balanandacharya in 1477 CE. Born in a Hindu Brahmin family in Mauritius, Sai Maa has dedicated her life to spreading the eternal knowledge of Sanatan Dharma worldwide. She established the Shakti Dham Ashram in Varanasi (Kashi), India, as a symbol of divine love and service, which has attracted students from all over the world.

Sai Maa has inspired the creation of spiritual centers in the USA, Japan, Canada, Europe, Israel, and South America, uniting people through her transformative teachings and practices. Additionally, she works energetically through powerful yajnas and ancient Vedic rituals to purify and elevate individuals, communities and humanity as a whole.

With a PhD in spirituality, Sai Maa is an inspiring keynote speaker who captivates audiences worldwide with her profound intelligence and dynamic presence. Her engagements range from spiritually focused podcasts to prestigious international conferences. She has served as a representative at the World Parliament of Religions, participated in the synthesis dialogue at the Pope's summer residence in Italy and shared the stage with spiritual giants such as the Dalai Lama and Thich Nhat Hanh.

As a skilled author, Sai Maa's works include Conscious Living: The Power of Embracing Your Authentic You, a book that has been translated into five languages and shared with readers across six continents.

Sai Maa's unwavering commitment to healing and upliftment is deeply reflected in her service to those in need across the globe. She has tirelessly supported service projects in the USA, Canada, Africa, India, Japan, Haiti, Bolivia, and Kosovo. From addressing severe hunger issues to providing shelter for orphans and empowering women to overcome oppression, Sai Maa, along with her organizations and students, works to bring hope and support to some of the most vulnerable communities in the world.

Jagadguru Sai Maa will observe a month-long Kalpavasa at the Shakti Dham Ashram camp and will perform yajnas and rituals throughout the month.

