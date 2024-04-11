NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11: Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd has announced an astonishing offer of Rs. 4999 per sq. ft. as its base price at Salzburg Square, its high-rise residential complex and a gated community featuring uber luxurious apartments, set amidst a sprawling five-acre land in Bandlaguda Jagir. The special offer, which stands at nearly half the prevailing rates in Gachibowli, a posh locality just 15 minutes away, is valid only for the three days of April 19, 20, and 21, 2024.

The B+14 residential tower, in close proximity to Madhapur, Hitech City, and Jubilee Hills, offers over 70% of open space and features 588 exquisitely-designed 2BHK and 3BHK apartments, each ranging from 1022 sq. ft. to 1315 sq. ft. With this offer, an exclusive 3BHK apartment is now priced at only Rs. 77 lakhs, which is Rs. 20 lakhs less than the original price of Rs. 97 lakhs. More details at salzburg.jainhousing.in

In his comments, Managing Director of Jain Housing & Constructions, said that Salzburg Square could easily be considered the best-designed residential tower in Bandlaguda Jagir. It is a picture-perfect orientation of a domicile, bracing serenity and luxury with layouts that suit different tastes and budgets. "We have amenities including a magnificent swimming pool along with toddlers' pool; a resourcefully-designed clubhouse with gymnasium and health club; an aesthetically-designed landscape garden, and elegant lift lobbies with marble/granite flooring. There is also a multipurpose court, facility for aerobics and indoor games, children's play area, party lawn, and car parking. Essentially, Salzburg Square in Hyderabad is an invitation from the world of luxury to live life king size."

The well-ventilated apartments are Vastu compliant and have no wall sharing. They feature high-end specifications and are unveiled after passing through over 800 quality checks.

Salzburg Square enjoys close proximity and easy connectivity also to Gachibowli, Financial District, and ORR. For essential purchases, there are plenty of busy shopping locations nearby, such as Appa Junction (1.5 KM), Sun City (2 KM), Langar House (3 KM), Attapur (6 KM), and Mehdipatnam (7 KM).

With over three decades of experience in the housing sector, Jain Housing has solidified its reputation as a reliable developer, having completed over 200 projects and delivering over 21,000 apartments across South India.

