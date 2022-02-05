Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): Jain Shikanji is a very popular and well-known brand in North India. Recently Jain Shikanji in Shark Tank India pitched his business. They recently pitched their business to Shark Tank India, the episode was aired on February 4, 2022.

Jain Shikanji in Shark Tank India, participation in such TV programs shows the way businesses are reshaping in India.

While primarily Shark Tank's focusing on startups, Jain Shikanji, a legacy business stands apart. They have a very illustrious and rich history. They started operations in 1937, and generations kept on nurturing it, taking it forward. Jain Shikanji is a very popular and well-known brand in Delhi, Gurgaon, Meerut, Roorkee and many other locations. Their beverages are extremely healthy and offer an alternative to Coke or Pepsi.

Today is the era of startups and new business ideas. However, Jain Shikanji stuck to their vision and legacy which was a simple dictum - "Old is gold" they never sacrificed their customer satisfaction over growth. Their founding fathers had operated the business with the simple motto "customer is king" and they follow the philosophy till date.

The differentiator between them and other startups is not the cliched average age of staff, level of technological maturity, spirit of innovation, or myriad of other things but the things they already knew about their customer. They were fully aware of their customer's requirements and what made them happy and have constantly strived to live up to the expectation of their customers.

Whereas, a start-up struggles to understand their customer's needs, this legacy business knows their customers inside out. Shark Tank India realised and understood that Jain Shikanji has been with their customers for decades and know what they are looking for.

Through the decades, they experimented and evolved through customer engagement. Jain Shikanji told Shark Tank India that while they focus on expanding business they do not compromise on their established values. Perhaps this is the reason that where in today's marketplace most businesses are striving to survive Jain Shikanji are thriving.

The vision of Jain Shikanji as explained to Shark Tank:

* They want to expand upholding their legacy and want to send out the message that if the founding values are upheld heritage businesses are evergreen.

* They will innovate and add new recipes to their beverage menu, so check back frequently to see what is new!

* They will learn and adapt in tandem with their customers' preferences like they have always done.

* They want to send out the message that legacy businesses can be accelerators for the Indian economy.

I have seen all episodes of Shark tank India and was amazed by the creativity and business sense of entrepreneurs presenting their ideas. I am sure in subsequent episodes of Shark Tank or similar shows other legacy businesses will be encouraged to follow the footsteps of Jain Shikanji.

As a resident of Ghaziabad, Delhi NCR, I am a fan of their signature preparations - Special Paneer Pakoda and Shikanji made by Jain Shikanji Masala, these are absolutely delicious and moreover, they are priced very reasonably. My family and I often take a long drive just to savour the Shikanji and Paneer Pakoda at the Jain Shikanji outlet on the banks of river Yamuna. There are numerous Jain Shikanji outlets in Ghaziabad as well. By showcasing Jain Shikanji in Shark Tank they have opened the doors for legacy-based businesses in India.

Jain Shikanji Social Media Accounts:

Jain Shikanji Address:

Nh-58, Kadrabad, Nearkeshav Garden Farm House, Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, 201204

Jain Shikanji Owner:Anubhav Jain

Jain Shikanji Contact Number: +917065656581

Jain Shkanji email id: mail@jainshikanji.in

