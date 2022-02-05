U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas face off against each other in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Thursday, February 5. The match will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and the game has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are looking for U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas 2021-22 PKL live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas head into the game with the same objective, move closer to securing a playoff spot and both teams can achieve that with a win. Tamil Thalaivas are sixth in the table but are winless in their last three games in the league. Meanwhile, U Mumba are seventh in the standings and are heading into the game on a three-match unbeaten run.

Where To Watch U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas live online streaming.

