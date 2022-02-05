Norway find themselves at the top of the medals tally with two gold medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 on Saturday, February 5. Slovenia are second with one gold and one bronze while hosts China are third, having won one solitary gold medal so far. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are underway after a dazzling opening ceremony. This is the first time China is hosting Winter Olympics. Interestingly, Beijing becomes the first city to have host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. Events will be held in 15 disciplines across seven sports at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. Meanwhile, here on this page, we will keep you updated with the latest medal tally of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 with country-wise medal standings of Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Participating Countries, Famous Athletes and Other FAQ's About the Winter Games.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, 109 sets of medals will be awarded, which happens to be seven more than there were at PyeongChang 2018. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing, ski jumping, and snowboard will feature as new events at this year’s Winter Games. Norway happens to be the most successful country in the Winter Olympic history. They have won a total of 368 medals with 132 gold, 125 silver, and 111 bronze medals. Check out the medal tally of Winter Games 2022.

Bejing 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Table

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Norway 2 0 0 2 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 3 People's Republic of China 1 0 0 1 3 Netherlands 1 0 0 1 3 Sweden 1 0 0 1

Check the full updated medal table here.

For India, skier Arif Khan is the lone participant at the Winter Olympic Games 2022. Khan hails from Gulmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir. He will participate in two events- slalom and giant slalom.

Bing Dwen Dwen, a giant panda, is the official mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. As per the official website, “bing” means ice and also symbolises purity and strength, and “Dwen Dwen” represents children. The mascot embodies the strength and will power of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2022 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).